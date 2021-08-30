Gangsters Enjoy Alcohol Inside Delhi Lock-Up

New-Look Jallianwala Bagh Divides Opinion
Majid A.2 hours
Soon they will release and work for BJP. They are perfect for BJP party.
Aiman D.8 hours
Home minister himself belongs to their category
TheGaffin K.9 hours
Mera Desh Mahan..👍👍👍
Yagya S.9 hours
The police are the ones who created criminals.in India, there is no difference between police and criminal.
Sukhen K.15 hours
Whts new ..?? Kalko ye gangster kese party ka neta hoga or janta enko Vote v degi. Ye India hai
Mansoor A.a day
These are the future CM's and MP's our country.
Bindu S.a day
can we work on this
Kasim A.a day
Sab bikta hai.
Dawood A.a day
Home minister Amit shah k police ha
V R.2 days
Most of our jails provide better than these things
Stanley X.2 days
Thank you for keeping our citizens safe from such criminals and criminal activities.
David S.2 days
Incredible india
Sam J.2 days
The police may not be worried about liquor reaching criminals...bit how the camera reached there...now the latter is a lapse in security 😳
Ashish P.2 days
Police in India isa joke. SC ST reservations, no welfare for members, and govt dependence. Look at the professionalism of the army and how no politics has been allowed to influence it. Police has to be severely overhauled.
Satyajeet C.2 days
Brut, why don't you put voice in video? Also show subtitles so people can understand while keeping mobile mute. Some people can't read that fast. Some people can't see whole picture on video while reading. I hope u will understand this small but big mistake. Thank you.
Joy D.2 days
I liked the "hookah party in Jail" part.
Matsu R.2 days
Just suspens! Who are the real criminals
Anand C.2 days
Delhi police and all control by modi na Hahaha.
Brut India2 days
In June, three jail officials in Ludhiana were suspended after a viral video showed inmates having a "hookah party". https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/hookah-party-three-ludhiana-jail-officials-suspended-101624738441534.html
Mansoor M.2 days
Beauty of 3rd world. And go cheap labor to other countries.