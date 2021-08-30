back

Gangsters Enjoy Alcohol Inside Delhi Lock-Up

Two of these men were in jail on serious charges. But you wouldn't know that from watching this video...

30/08/2021 6:34 PM
30 comments

  • Majid A.
    2 hours

    Soon they will release and work for BJP. They are perfect for BJP party.

  • Aiman D.
    8 hours

    Home minister himself belongs to their category

  • TheGaffin K.
    9 hours

    Mera Desh Mahan..👍👍👍

  • Yagya S.
    9 hours

    The police are the ones who created criminals.in India, there is no difference between police and criminal.

  • Sukhen K.
    15 hours

    Whts new ..?? Kalko ye gangster kese party ka neta hoga or janta enko Vote v degi. Ye India hai

  • Mansoor A.
    a day

    These are the future CM's and MP's our country.

  • Bindu S.
    a day

    can we work on this

  • Kasim A.
    a day

    Sab bikta hai.

  • Dawood A.
    a day

    Home minister Amit shah k police ha

  • V R.
    2 days

    Most of our jails provide better than these things

  • Stanley X.
    2 days

    Thank you for keeping our citizens safe from such criminals and criminal activities.

  • David S.
    2 days

    Incredible india

  • Sam J.
    2 days

    The police may not be worried about liquor reaching criminals...bit how the camera reached there...now the latter is a lapse in security 😳

  • Ashish P.
    2 days

    Police in India isa joke. SC ST reservations, no welfare for members, and govt dependence. Look at the professionalism of the army and how no politics has been allowed to influence it. Police has to be severely overhauled.

  • Satyajeet C.
    2 days

    Brut, why don't you put voice in video? Also show subtitles so people can understand while keeping mobile mute. Some people can't read that fast. Some people can't see whole picture on video while reading. I hope u will understand this small but big mistake. Thank you.

  • Joy D.
    2 days

    I liked the "hookah party in Jail" part.

  • Matsu R.
    2 days

    Just suspens! Who are the real criminals

  • Anand C.
    2 days

    Delhi police and all control by modi na Hahaha.

  • Brut India
    2 days

    In June, three jail officials in Ludhiana were suspended after a viral video showed inmates having a "hookah party". https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/chandigarh-news/hookah-party-three-ludhiana-jail-officials-suspended-101624738441534.html

  • Mansoor M.
    2 days

    Beauty of 3rd world. And go cheap labor to other countries.