back

Gem Of A Parenting Tip From Sudha Murty

How Sudha Murty convinced her son to not host a birthday party at a 5-star hotel. She was speaking at an event organised by Mumbai’s Jamnabai Narsee International School in 2017. Thanks to Jamnabai Narsee School & Sujay Jairaj for the footage!

08/24/2020 4:27 PM
  • 466.2k
  • 395

And even more

  1. 2:15

    Muslim Man Performs Kanyadan Of Hindu Nieces

  2. 5:31

    Gem Of A Parenting Tip From Sudha Murty

  3. 4:40

    Bodybuilder Kiran Dembla's Fitness Journey

  4. 3:09

    Meet Kashmir's Youngest Kickboxing Champion

  5. 4:19

    Women Officers & IAF: A Love Story

  6. 3:02

    This Education Minister Is Also A High School Student

230 comments

  • Ramdhan T.
    a day

    True thinking about celebration of Birthday .nice one🎉🎉

  • H D.
    a day

    Great

  • Jude J.
    2 days

    🙏🌍🙏

  • Irene M.
    2 days

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Vinod B.
    2 days

    Sudha madam is correct in inculcating values to young children , whatever you earn a part of it should go the society cause of welfare .

  • Silvana W.
    2 days

    Wise woman

  • Aseem B.
    3 days

    Superb 👍👍👍👍

  • Vijay K.
    4 days

    A Great Mother Sudha mam

  • Anjum M.
    5 days

    Well said mam

  • Kajal C.
    5 days

    did you attend it?

  • Nili S.
    5 days

    Such a down -to -earth personality ma'am ..... ..an ordinary being who can ignite our mind and heart in such extraordinary convictions .. we cannot miss the 'magic of your simplicity ..hats off to you .🌺

  • Rajkumari K.
    5 days

    Amazing and inspiring

  • Lalraj V.
    5 days

    https://lalrajvt.wordpress.com/2020/08/28/a-nightmare-story/ A trans media fiction series written by me..Please check it out. If you like it do subscribe and share...

  • Shagufta K.
    5 days

    Love this lady.. Our cook/ house help and their children sat and ate with us while we did, since childhood.. it's true that as parents its your job to teach the children the greatest lessons of life..

  • Muhammad B.
    5 days

    Wow this lady inspires me.

  • Zubair R.
    6 days

    50,000 was certainly a massive amount 25 yrs back, nonetheless it’s a timeless value she’s imparting.

  • Mahima M.
    6 days

    Amazing..

  • Md R.
    6 days

    AMMA PLEASE READ MY POETRYBOOK HEART TOUCHING PEARLS AVAILABLE IN HYDERABAD AT BOOKSTALLS CHAUK CHARMINAR BOOK STALLS APPRECIATED BY LONDON POETRY SOCIETY HELLEN BOWEL....SEE ON FACEBOOK THE ENGLISH POEMS WRITTEN BY MD.RAFI.A.KHAN 8331943981

  • Chandra S.
    6 days

    Thank u for ur inspiring words

  • Mukund D.
    6 days

    b'day sorted!!!🤗🤗🤗🤗

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.