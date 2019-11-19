back

GoAir Flight Skids Off Runway

Passengers on this Nagpur-Bengaluru flight narrowly escaped disaster.

11/19/2019 6:42 PM
70 comments

  • Tapon K.
    18 hours

    Omg

  • Amratansh S.
    2 days

    jara hai kya

  • Mukesh S.
    4 days

    Bhai alpna no.to do.m.s Jbad

  • Rajat T.
    6 days

    Why Hyderabad

  • Gopal M.
    6 days

    ye dekho...

  • Anindita M.
    12/10/2019 14:09

    The pilots used their quick thinking

  • Santosh J.
    12/10/2019 03:05

    Dear Brut, you are one of the reasons I don't trust Indian media showing aviation related information. Every pilot know how to operate an ILS. There might be other happenings such as spatial disorientation or a feel of high approach due to low visiblity or maybe a windshear at the final moments. Passengers are too not given any information and that's a standard operating procedure to be performed as in aviation they say, first aviate, then navigate , and then communicate. First thing is to fly the aircraft , communication can wait.

  • Sohamsundar D.
    12/09/2019 12:47

    Asshole without even knowing the technicalities who the hell are you to judge....

  • Sunny C.
    12/08/2019 16:55

    Only one word hats off to the pilot

  • Iqbal K.
    12/08/2019 13:19

    This is digital India! ?

  • Shanmugam P.
    12/08/2019 11:37

    Wow what a escape man it would have been worst disaster. Great work by pilot by taking off again.

  • Neyaz A.
    12/06/2019 14:55

    Indian government doesn't have 10 crores for airports but thousand crores for statue

  • Akash M.
    12/04/2019 15:24

    nagpur to bangaluru GoAir😮🤐

  • Ravi S.
    12/04/2019 06:57

    Go air owner must had gone through heart attack

  • Suresh N.
    12/04/2019 03:51

    You should thankful to pilot Because nothing is visible in that climate he landed safe without damaging

  • Bñanca V.
    11/29/2019 02:51

    Cjenmualturaperoeslomasseguropavijar

  • Shaikh M.
    11/27/2019 15:56

    bhai apne yaha ke domestic me jaan nikal jaati puri.

  • Nayel M.
    11/27/2019 14:27

    train se jaya karo

  • Tony G.
    11/27/2019 09:16

    You fly low cost airlines you get low cost safety service

  • Ankush S.
    11/26/2019 00:33

    No human value......