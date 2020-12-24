back

Grandmothers Who Went Viral In 2020

From dance and gym training to ancient martial art, these grandmother had a wondrous 2020 breaking ageist stereotypes.

24/12/2020 5:27 AM
9 comments

  • Shanthilal P.
    3 days

    Brut ❤️👍

  • Farida R.
    4 days

    Support from the younger generation and a caring heart made all that difference in their life. Otherwise they would have ended up bedridden.

  • Faghir B.
    6 days

    They are living proof of that age is just a number

  • Chirag C.
    6 days

    Thank you Brut India for covering my granny's story! :)

  • Sadhna U.
    6 days

    FITTR

  • Ashibnauth A.
    6 days

    Wao nice Antee

  • Akshay G.
    6 days

    If I had a grand ma like this I would have learned those martial arts completely

  • Vini M.
    6 days

    future we

  • Brut India
    18/12/2020 13:23

    This grandmother was the first in the world to receive the Covid-19 vaccine: https://punemirror.indiatimes.com/news/india/90-year-old-british-grandmother-is-first-in-the-world-to-get-pfizer-vaccine-outside-trial-says-i-feel-so-privileged/articleshow/79622904.cms

