Grandmothers Who Went Viral In 2020

This grandmother was the first in the world to receive the Covid-19 vaccine:
https://punemirror.indiatimes.com/news/india/90-year-old-british-grandmother-is-first-in-the-world-to-get-pfizer-vaccine-outside-trial-says-i-feel-so-privileged/articleshow/79622904.cms
Shanthilal P.3 days
Brut ❤️👍
Farida R.4 days
Support from the younger generation and a caring heart made all that difference in their life. Otherwise they would have ended up bedridden.
Faghir B.6 days
They are living proof of that age is just a number
Chirag C.6 days
Thank you Brut India for covering my granny's story! :)
Sadhna U.6 days
FITTR
Ashibnauth A.6 days
Wao nice Antee
Akshay G.6 days
If I had a grand ma like this I would have learned those martial arts completely
Vini M.6 days
future we
Brut India18/12/2020 13:23
This grandmother was the first in the world to receive the Covid-19 vaccine: https://punemirror.indiatimes.com/news/india/90-year-old-british-grandmother-is-first-in-the-world-to-get-pfizer-vaccine-outside-trial-says-i-feel-so-privileged/articleshow/79622904.cms