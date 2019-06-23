back

Gujarat Man Staves Off Lion Attack With A Stick

To save his cows from a hungry lion, this village headman wielded a secret weapon.

06/23/2019 3:04 AM


  • Shoeb B.
    07/18/2019 21:15

    He is looking drunk... Daaru k nashe mein is ne kutta samajh kar sher ko maar diya hoga...

  • Fundi K.
    07/14/2019 21:23

    Real man. Armed with nothing but chest hairs to tickle the lion.

  • Ranga S.
    06/29/2019 08:46

    Super

  • Hiren M.
    06/28/2019 10:31

    Wah Gir Na Savaj Wah

  • Kumar
    06/27/2019 10:48

    With a stick.. this guy shud be a school headmaster

  • Ankit S.
    06/27/2019 08:34

    video ka link : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEahYaM_BPE पूरा वीडियो यहाँ देखे : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEahYaM_BPE

  • Brut India
    06/26/2019 09:43

    The lion population in Gir forest is growing — but it is still tiny and endangered: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/why-is-gujarat-forest-department-radio-collaring-lions-5797530/

  • Ashraf A.
    06/26/2019 08:59

    Now that's what I call a true gau rakshak hats off sir..

  • Dhananjay S.
    06/26/2019 03:46

    Shukra manao Thai Thai nhi cheekha UP police ki tarah . Warna shero ki fat k haath mein aa jaati 😂🤣

  • Raja V.
    06/25/2019 12:40

    Brave men

  • Achintya P.
    06/24/2019 19:48

    😂 lion peet diya kisi me

  • Abbas K.
    06/24/2019 06:09

    Wo log lions ki lynching karenge

  • Abbas K.
    06/24/2019 06:08

    Please call rakshak

  • Srivignesh
    06/24/2019 04:54

    Where is Peta? Lol

  • Sandrocottus C.
    06/23/2019 18:15

    Courage of these lion is lesser than street pussy. Instead of roar now they should try mew mew. I am ashamed of them.

  • Vinu V.
    06/23/2019 16:43

    Kill that bastard brut

  • Mohammad I.
    06/23/2019 16:25

    Increasing Population of Lion and they are entering in Villages...........Brut are you crazy Humans are destroying natural habitats.

  • Shahid C.
    06/23/2019 12:31

    *_Semi Final_* ✌️ and share with your friends🤩 Support natural sciences https://www.facebook.com/1561465790585699/posts/2423712954360974/?sfnsn=mo

  • Alok K.
    06/23/2019 12:22

    Brave cow boy.

  • Nahid K.
    06/23/2019 11:46

    The more deforestation n destruction of their homes .. one day ull see dem roaming in yhe streets as if dey belonged here n we dnt.