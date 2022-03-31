back

Has the meaning of hygiene changed for Indians?

A Savlon Swasth India Mission study reveals how Indians are prioritising good hygiene habits for a healthier future… This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

31/03/2022 12:27 PM
3 comments

  • Josh B.
    9 hours

    I hope Indian Tech workers in U.S can utilize this app to stay stinky free.

  • LR C.
    11 hours

    Brut ,if you talk to elders of an older generation ,about how each house hold ,community gathering ,dressing ,daily habits were followed ,u wil be suprised ,eg washing of hands and legs ,before entering house was an age old custom and still followed in many houses ..indians just rediscovered and adopted what was already there .yes for some it was new ways

  • Jayesh B.
    12 hours

    Yes... thanks to COVID for increasing awareness...that's positive side of it... keeping aside dark side

