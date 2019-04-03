back

Here’s Chetan Bhagat Talking About Jobs In India

‘Stop banking on politicians, get on with your lives.’ Celebrity author Chetan Bhagat spoke to Brut India about jobs, politics, social media and more. 📚💰🗳

04/03/2019 8:04 AM
  • 231.2k
  • 332

And even more

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

  2. Rape Protestor Anu Dubey Alleges Police Harassment

  3. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

  4. From Tamil Nadu, Fresh Proof Of India’s Job Crisis

  5. Manmohan Singh’s Advice to PM Modi On GDP Dip

  6. Are You Smarter Than A 6 Year Old?

296 comments

  • Guru D.
    05/04/2019 18:16

    Politicians are taking our country for a ride casteism should be abolished it's unethical, unfair, to our nation

  • Benedict D.
    05/04/2019 14:04

    Exactly!!! Nobody can change anyone's life same goes for your advices Chota bhagat... Not that I ever heeded to anyone of them before... You keep on with your thoughts I will hold on to mine.

  • Nayan K.
    05/04/2019 13:40

    Kon hai ye😅

  • Sahil J.
    05/04/2019 11:40

    that's new tempu way of saying "Modi and BJP is fudu but that's ok, still vote for BJP, cz I'm Modi bhakat, and improve yourself" 😛l nai?

  • Rahul K.
    05/04/2019 09:22

    Who the fuck he us i am more smarter and intelligent than hum lol 😂😂😂😂📤🔊😂⭕📢

  • Ajay J.
    05/04/2019 04:37

    Yes, Prime minister is not responsible for unemployment in his country, I am not responsible for my marks, Chetan Bhagat is not responsible for Half Girlfriend.

  • Md I.
    05/04/2019 03:14

    Bhosdik 2014 se pehle to bahot bakchodi kar raha tha..Feku aayega aur Sab kuchh badal k rakh dega.Ab public ko sahi ki baat kar raha h.isse pehle to govt har baat k liye zimmedar hoti thi aur ab sab kuchh public pe thop raha h.

  • Muzaffar P.
    05/03/2019 16:13

    Ye Aa Gaya naya Love_u prasad

  • Sallu H.
    05/03/2019 12:46

    Saala Kaise kaise samples Illogical Andhabhakthon Ko paidha Kiya hai yaar Feku ne 😉😂😂😁😁😂😂😁😁😂😂😁

  • Pradyumn T.
    05/03/2019 08:58

    Very soon, people order u to go to Pakistan.

  • Rahul A.
    05/03/2019 07:29

    Isko sunta kon hai?

  • Chaitanya G.
    05/02/2019 21:36

    Yes, Prime minister is not responsible for employment or unemployment in his/her country, I am not responsible for my marks, Chetan Bhagat is not responsible for Half Girlfriend.

  • Thameem A.
    05/02/2019 20:44

    You should have spoken the same back in 2014 too.. chamcha chowkidaar

  • Anindya M.
    05/02/2019 18:11

    He is an apolitical person🤓l😔

  • Selva G.
    05/02/2019 14:41

    I remember this dude has written an article titled "2019 is a done deal for BJP" in times of India couple of years before. Now he is trying to play neutral. Funny guy.

  • Vivek K.
    05/02/2019 07:11

    "Do as I say, but don't do as I do" syndrome. What a douche!

  • Vicky S.
    05/02/2019 05:07

    Work on yourself . 70% indian dont know about government schemes🤣🤣🤣🤣. Chetan u bjp tattu.u should work on yourself not on bjp.

  • Vicky S.
    05/02/2019 04:56

    Work on yourself . 70% indian dont know about government schemes🤣🤣🤣🤣. Chetan u bjp tattu.u should work on yourself not on bjp.

  • Adnan K.
    05/02/2019 03:07

    Chetan Bhagat is an idiot

  • Adnan K.
    05/02/2019 01:01

    Chetan Bhagat is an idiot