back
Here's Why Samir Soni Doesn't Socialise
"It took me a long time to come to terms with the fact that I was an introvert." Actor Samir Soni opened up to Brut about being an introvert in the showbiz.
28/11/2021 2:57 PM
- 118.1K
- 380
- 14
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
11 comments
Hindu R.2 days
Now overcoming shyness is also an achievement? what r ur masters paying u man ? Stop this garbage reporting
Brut India2 days
You can read more about his upcoming book here: https://www.ombooksinternational.com/My-Experiments-with-Silence-The-Diary-Of-An-Introvert_1809.html
Rishiraj S.3 days
Being an introvert is not at all an issue, as long as you’re willing to work on it ❤️ #
Mudasir S.3 days
What happened to his lower jaw
Aldrin D.3 days
gossipers & slanderers sometimes are the reasons that compels some sensitive persons like me becoming introverted kind who is tremendously effected & impacted by their bullying & discouraging attitudes ....Is all I know of AND IS even MY PERSONAL EXPERIENCED 💯%🙏🙏.....anyway , INTROVERTED is by far & usually possesses cool & considerate personality & are down - to - earthSOMES 😀🙏 even more than what the EXTROVERTS possess in themselves
Shivangi S.3 days
Introverts are blessed 🙌 They are mostly able to escape social drama and hypocrisy that exist in abundance in this superficial world. Of course, there's criticism, social ridicule and endless cycle of blames but nothing can obliterate the pure bliss that one experiences in one's cocoon. My personal view ...not generalizing
Maliha A.3 days
I used to watch ye dil kya chahta hain. Great show
Nayen T.3 days
Sameer Soni was a hypocrite and coward in Big Boss 4
Sasha K.3 days
Tomorrow would be an another day.....💚🐾
Rahul J.3 days
Sallu Bhai was also introvert when he asked his driver to be behind the wheels and that moron knocked down people on footpath in the end.
Ghalib K.3 days
Selmon bhoi is also an introvert because he can't wake people who are sleeping on the footpath