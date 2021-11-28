back

Here's Why Samir Soni Doesn't Socialise

"It took me a long time to come to terms with the fact that I was an introvert." Actor Samir Soni opened up to Brut about being an introvert in the showbiz.

28/11/2021 2:57 PM
  • 118.1K
  • 14

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 5:07

    Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"

  2. 5:24

    Ratna Pathak Shah On Comedy

  3. 4:21

    Why Women Love Shah Rukh Khan

  4. 3:42

    Here's Why Samir Soni Doesn't Socialise

  5. 5:19

    Ratna Pathak Shah On Comedy

  6. 5:57

    Rakhi Sawant: Beyond The Controversies

11 comments

  • Hindu R.
    2 days

    Now overcoming shyness is also an achievement? what r ur masters paying u man ? Stop this garbage reporting

  • Brut India
    2 days

    You can read more about his upcoming book here: https://www.ombooksinternational.com/My-Experiments-with-Silence-The-Diary-Of-An-Introvert_1809.html

  • Rishiraj S.
    3 days

    Being an introvert is not at all an issue, as long as you’re willing to work on it ❤️ #

  • Mudasir S.
    3 days

    What happened to his lower jaw

  • Aldrin D.
    3 days

    gossipers & slanderers sometimes are the reasons that compels some sensitive persons like me becoming introverted kind who is tremendously effected & impacted by their bullying & discouraging attitudes ....Is all I know of AND IS even MY PERSONAL EXPERIENCED 💯%🙏🙏.....anyway , INTROVERTED is by far & usually possesses cool & considerate personality & are down - to - earthSOMES 😀🙏 even more than what the EXTROVERTS possess in themselves

  • Shivangi S.
    3 days

    Introverts are blessed 🙌 They are mostly able to escape social drama and hypocrisy that exist in abundance in this superficial world. Of course, there's criticism, social ridicule and endless cycle of blames but nothing can obliterate the pure bliss that one experiences in one's cocoon. My personal view ...not generalizing

  • Maliha A.
    3 days

    I used to watch ye dil kya chahta hain. Great show

  • Nayen T.
    3 days

    Sameer Soni was a hypocrite and coward in Big Boss 4

  • Sasha K.
    3 days

    Tomorrow would be an another day.....💚🐾

  • Rahul J.
    3 days

    Sallu Bhai was also introvert when he asked his driver to be behind the wheels and that moron knocked down people on footpath in the end.

  • Ghalib K.
    3 days

    Selmon bhoi is also an introvert because he can't wake people who are sleeping on the footpath

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.