Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Gift Someone A Pet

Priyanka Chopra gave this adorable puppy to Nick Jonas! But is gifting pets a good idea? 🐶
Tobom A.4 days
Who cares..😒😒
Siddhant P.12/11/2019 06:41
Katega 😂
Lavina T.12/10/2019 09:11
Let having a pet a personal will and only if one is ready for a life time commitment must one go for a pet....we must try adopting our indian pets ....and avoid foreign breed
Lavina T.12/10/2019 09:09
I agree... avoid gifting a dog
Bunty P.12/03/2019 21:39
It's time to give babies not pet
Najeeb M.11/30/2019 11:04
There are dogs dying on our streets. My friends randomly adopted dogs and gifted them to their wives and friends. Indian pariah dogs are adorable and protective. Adopt one.
Shreyas N.11/30/2019 05:10
Brut you guys have lost it start using 1.9 cr that ur so called non profit organization claims to be, new aged freak show media, brut no difference between you and priyanka chopra, you should be worried about your ethics in the way you spread news rename yourself as brutal media
Rajani S.11/29/2019 16:23
Very very important issue, thanks for sharing this. Ask people working in animal welfare and rehabilitation what horrors we see everyday and how heartbreaking it is to see loyal dogs still waiting for their asshole owners..
Judoonanun A.11/29/2019 16:21
Ohhhh great n exciting news for the world.
Rohini S.11/29/2019 12:25
People are buying pets just for fun for few days few year till they get bored of them. This attitude is seriously so cruel without any info about that breed how can you take a desicion of taking them to your place....
Aman R.11/29/2019 12:24
3000 pug or labrador me kaha milta h bhai mujhe v btao😅😅
Bindu J.11/29/2019 10:32
Wow...this news gonna brightened my future..so much contentfull and useful news this is..thanks butt..opps sorry brut for this incredible news 😍
Riddhi N.11/29/2019 09:36
Why not?!!Why should the puppies born in puppy mills be abandoned too...not buying is not the solution...either ways the helpless ones suffer!And that dog could be Adopted maybe 🙂
Deepali G.11/29/2019 07:01
I hope you face your fear and do this one day! 😭
Brut India11/29/2019 06:59
The ethics behind pet ownership is complex. Here's why more and more people are choosing not to own pets: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2017/aug/01/should-we-stop-keeping-pets-why-more-and-more-ethicists-say-yes
Ajayrajsinh J.11/29/2019 05:44
Paramanand M.11/29/2019 05:13
This is most important news
Sahib S.11/29/2019 05:04
Now priyanka have two pets
Narendra11/29/2019 05:02
The Page should be named as "BUT" Not "Brut". Everywhere you need a reason.
Zeb N.11/29/2019 01:39
Satish Kumar,, German Shepherd hi lo,