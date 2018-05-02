How Hitler Is Viewed In India

Hitler may have a global reputation as a genocidal dictator but, in India, many view him as a strong leader.
Umesh K.05/04/2018 08:39
Indians respect Hitler because they are impressed with his discipline, order, loyalty to his stock, undying love for his nation. But most of all, because he nearly fucked up the British, who the Indians feel were much worse than the Nazis, as far as the Indians are concerned. But India supported the war because the leadership did and it is this motley crew that has been in power for almost 70 years after Indian independence. So the India one sees is not the India that is really capable of existing.
Moviez U.05/03/2018 09:12
the bengal famine caused by the cunt winston churchill killed more than 10 million indians...how about that? how is he the good guy? atleast to piss these people, i dont mind supporting hitler .... ps . i do admire hitler
Mukund P.05/03/2018 04:03
Every country shows only good side of their history, no one shows how bad they were at something, how many people they have killed or how many battles they have lost.
राणा अ.05/03/2018 03:59
That's true
Alv P.05/03/2018 03:01
If the publisher went through holocaust Herror he would know the pain and will never try to portray Hitler as a leader
Nishchai K.05/02/2018 20:59
Zionist !!!!!Stage.. actor !! Used By em for their personal interest to attain a separate Nation for Jews..... They projected portrayed and propagated Hitler as a bloody enemy!!!! Of Jews and humanity as in whole..They thought Hitler to be like other dumb actors but. Their overconfidence was soon shattered !!!.. When after some time Hitler became far from everyone's reach.... They began to trap him with their decisive tactics... and cuse of their diabolically powerful skills they managed to bust his vision!..and as a matter of fact he was portrayed as a Villain!!!! !!of the history....!!!!! Same people who supported Nazi agenda with money and weapons supported F.D Roosevelt govt and Winston Churchill with capital and all sorts of war machinery !!!!!!!!!!!That was a perfectly produced and directed staged act of Masonic Drama...!! Henry Kissinger might have killed thrice the size of people killed during the Hitler's genocide..... People expected.... Communism!!!! and Nazism!!! to rise in a buorgeoisie society without any havoc .!!!!.........????l.........
Nishchai K.05/02/2018 19:40
Oh come!!on rather than anti Semitic it was more of an Anti Zionist propaganda............ Hitler & Gandhi ......Don't bring Mr..PM in between this!!!!...He is a close friend to "Benjamin Nethanyahu"......How can we expect him!!!!?????
Sruthi D.05/02/2018 18:37
wouldn't it be nice if the British started teaching in its schools, of the countries it has colonised, looted and divided.
Subhrajit M.05/02/2018 18:09
At least he didn't starve Indians like your beloved Winston Churchill.
Ankit A.05/02/2018 17:20
Can anybody tell me how many Indians were hanged during the 200 years of British rule?? The thing is who is helpful for you .
Ashwini K.05/02/2018 16:41
Big salute to the great leader Hitlar for his patriotism.
Satyajit B.05/02/2018 15:12
Mass murderer....
Swastik K.05/02/2018 14:55
and what about stalin..who is considered god in russia ???? BRUT INDIA
Swastik K.05/02/2018 14:54
yes we love hitler and there are many people around the world in russia germany and united states of america who love hitler.
Jithendra A.05/02/2018 14:32
Yes ,you can't get freedom by begging.he helped Indias first furer subadsh Chandra bose .so He is.
Samir S.05/02/2018 13:06
Hitler is real life cersie you hate her but also love her
Ravi S.05/02/2018 12:31
Now even there is no freedom to name hitler. Biased freedom.
HISIS -.05/02/2018 10:57
Ah the uncomplicated Sanghi brain, that can love Hitler and Israel at the same time.
Sahaj C.05/02/2018 10:56
seig heil !!! Seig heil! ✋✋
Unjum Z.05/02/2018 10:31
🤔