How Neeraj Chopra Became A Champion
He picked up a javelin without knowing what it was. He battled injuries and disappointment. He is now an Olympics gold medallist. Here's how Neeraj Chopra made history... 🥇
09/08/2021 1:10 PMupdated: 09/08/2021 1:10 PM
- 120.6K
- 4K
- 61
46 comments
Argha B.5 days
After a mishap in 2019, Neeraj Chopra would've struggled to properly throw the again, leave alone winning GOLD at the . But Phogat sisters arrived in time along with a magician to sort things out. Watch - https://youtu.be/0QEz_HHhIjM
Partap D.6 days
Proud to see the national flag hoisted and the National Anthem being played on Neeraj Chopra,s victory.
Kal G.10/08/2021 23:39
Awesome man 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 We proud of you man..
Bharti K.10/08/2021 16:13
God Bless You ❤️🧿
Belona T.10/08/2021 13:45
U find ur true path from early age, and u made the nation proud.👍👍👍
Ajmal S.10/08/2021 10:23
Perseverance and passion is way of life gold 🥇
Veronica A.10/08/2021 06:11
Proud of u Indian son
Neal A.09/08/2021 21:12
Congratulations!!
Md A.09/08/2021 20:13
Every sport person, success business man, actor etc. Have always a same fucking story
Sunita N.09/08/2021 19:47
Proud.. that he is from.india n that too from my city panipat and I also played in shivaji stadium a lot
Nitin C.09/08/2021 19:27
Now when will we see him in ads doing ugly moves selling oil shampoo and conditioner oil, face gel, and more?
Shahzaib A.09/08/2021 19:09
Such a humble person World needs more people like him Great Achievement undoubtedly To be remembered for Years Surely No doubt about that
Simon A.09/08/2021 19:01
Because of congress party😎😎
Sukanya S.09/08/2021 18:52
Hats off
Mini R.09/08/2021 17:58
Awsome
Ajit S.09/08/2021 17:45
He is really a talented and effortless technician in Javelin , will go still ahead , I am sure he will be touching 95 by Paris Olympics
Mini Z.09/08/2021 17:33
You deserve it.
Faizan K.09/08/2021 16:57
He deserved it.
Simi R.09/08/2021 16:38
Awesome, so so proud of you, Thnks a ton 4 bringing gold to our country, Big Congratulations 🎊🎉🎉
Mohamed H.09/08/2021 16:04
Very soon a movie will be made in bollywood like many have eg dangal etc