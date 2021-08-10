back

How Neeraj Chopra Became A Champion

He picked up a javelin without knowing what it was. He battled injuries and disappointment. He is now an Olympics gold medallist. Here's how Neeraj Chopra made history... 🥇

09/08/2021 1:10 PMupdated: 09/08/2021 1:10 PM
  • 120.6K
  • 61

Sports

46 comments

  • Argha B.
    5 days

    After a mishap in 2019, Neeraj Chopra would've struggled to properly throw the again, leave alone winning GOLD at the . But Phogat sisters arrived in time along with a magician to sort things out. Watch - https://youtu.be/0QEz_HHhIjM

  • Partap D.
    6 days

    Proud to see the national flag hoisted and the National Anthem being played on Neeraj Chopra,s victory.

  • Kal G.
    10/08/2021 23:39

    Awesome man 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 We proud of you man..

  • Bharti K.
    10/08/2021 16:13

    God Bless You ❤️🧿

  • Belona T.
    10/08/2021 13:45

    U find ur true path from early age, and u made the nation proud.👍👍👍

  • Ajmal S.
    10/08/2021 10:23

    Perseverance and passion is way of life gold 🥇

  • Veronica A.
    10/08/2021 06:11

    Proud of u Indian son

  • Neal A.
    09/08/2021 21:12

    Congratulations!!

  • Md A.
    09/08/2021 20:13

    Every sport person, success business man, actor etc. Have always a same fucking story

  • Sunita N.
    09/08/2021 19:47

    Proud.. that he is from.india n that too from my city panipat and I also played in shivaji stadium a lot

  • Nitin C.
    09/08/2021 19:27

    Now when will we see him in ads doing ugly moves selling oil shampoo and conditioner oil, face gel, and more?

  • Shahzaib A.
    09/08/2021 19:09

    Such a humble person World needs more people like him Great Achievement undoubtedly To be remembered for Years Surely No doubt about that

  • Simon A.
    09/08/2021 19:01

    Because of congress party😎😎

  • Sukanya S.
    09/08/2021 18:52

    Hats off

  • Mini R.
    09/08/2021 17:58

    Awsome

  • Ajit S.
    09/08/2021 17:45

    He is really a talented and effortless technician in Javelin , will go still ahead , I am sure he will be touching 95 by Paris Olympics

  • Mini Z.
    09/08/2021 17:33

    You deserve it.

  • Faizan K.
    09/08/2021 16:57

    He deserved it.

  • Simi R.
    09/08/2021 16:38

    Awesome, so so proud of you, Thnks a ton 4 bringing gold to our country, Big Congratulations 🎊🎉🎉

  • Mohamed H.
    09/08/2021 16:04

    Very soon a movie will be made in bollywood like many have eg dangal etc