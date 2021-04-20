back

How This Ace Boxer Found His Dream Again

Once a rising champion in the ring, he had to quit boxing to make a living. But a few decades later, a viral video helped Abid Khan get back to throwing punches.

20/04/2021 10:05 AM
  • 102.2K
  • 82

And even more

  1. 4:36

    5 preguntas simples sobre la Superliga

  2. 2:52

    El poderoso discurso de Megan Rapinoe por la lucha de igualdad salarial en el deporte

  3. 6:38

    La vida de Kobe Bryant

  4. 6:46

    Esta es la vida de LeBron James

  5. 6:03

    Esta es la historia de Demba Ba

  6. 8:27

    La gloria y la derrota de Diego Maradona

65 comments

  • Ayesha A.
    3 hours

    https://t.me/joinchat/rw2jp6senNY2MGFk

  • Altaf A.
    3 hours

    masha allah may Allah help u r dream come true

  • Sonal A.
    3 hours

    Talent ki kami nahi.... Desh hi kuch nahi karta apne sports champions ke liye

  • Mac L.
    3 hours

    Bloody cricket has destroyed all sports in India

  • Nawaz B.
    3 hours

    Look at the way he walks even at age 60 so energetic sad such talent got wasted our desi rocky ❤️

  • Gurdev S.
    6 hours

    Can Anyone Provide Me His Contact Details Please 🙏 I Will See What Best Possible I Can Do For Him 🙏

  • Abdul K.
    6 hours

    We give govt Jobs to Richie Rich Players like KL Rahul, Yuzi who dont need it. But never appreciated anything other than cricket

  • Tamim H.
    6 hours

    This is so much inspiration. I salute this guy

  • Himashis B.
    6 hours

    Amit gos tui kon randir kok se paida huya hai? Who gonna defend you? Randir cheles you got any idea when I speak. You are just alone. Pagol na chagol. Just for your curiosity. Check out nobody is with you. Not even Sen or Roy. All off them left you at lurch. Never ever come back to fb pagolsHave some respect.

  • Shwaiz K.
    7 hours

    Es mulk mei talent ki qadarr ni hai bhai

  • Syed B.
    7 hours

    Sultan? 🥴

  • Atreyi S.
    7 hours

    Thanks BRUT.👏👏

  • Heera N.
    7 hours

    He deserves good job.. govt & state govt pls do something for him... God bless you sir 🙏🙏

  • Sameer P.
    7 hours

    keep eyes on it sir

  • Rashi J.
    8 hours

    Pathetic situation of such talented sportsperson...They need support....so that their experience keeps the sports alive and produce more talents

  • Rajesh K.
    8 hours

    His talent was great. Brut talent is always for 1 group of communi! It's bad

  • Ashish P.
    8 hours

    As an ex national player, i feel for him. The guys a MASTER. Real life fighter. Incredible inredible.

  • Hamza N.
    8 hours

    It's never the end. Can be a really good coach. I hope someday 🤞🏻

  • Rohan S.
    8 hours

    Abed Bhai ko coaching job do

  • Ravi V.
    8 hours

    Dont have words for him..😢

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.