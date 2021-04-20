back
How This Ace Boxer Found His Dream Again
Once a rising champion in the ring, he had to quit boxing to make a living. But a few decades later, a viral video helped Abid Khan get back to throwing punches.
20/04/2021 10:05 AM
- 102.2K
- 4K
- 82
65 comments
Ayesha A.3 hours
Altaf A.3 hours
masha allah may Allah help u r dream come true
Sonal A.3 hours
Talent ki kami nahi.... Desh hi kuch nahi karta apne sports champions ke liye
Mac L.3 hours
Bloody cricket has destroyed all sports in India
Nawaz B.3 hours
Look at the way he walks even at age 60 so energetic sad such talent got wasted our desi rocky ❤️
Gurdev S.6 hours
Can Anyone Provide Me His Contact Details Please 🙏 I Will See What Best Possible I Can Do For Him 🙏
Abdul K.6 hours
We give govt Jobs to Richie Rich Players like KL Rahul, Yuzi who dont need it. But never appreciated anything other than cricket
Tamim H.6 hours
This is so much inspiration. I salute this guy
Himashis B.6 hours
Shwaiz K.7 hours
Es mulk mei talent ki qadarr ni hai bhai
Syed B.7 hours
Sultan? 🥴
Atreyi S.7 hours
Thanks BRUT.👏👏
Heera N.7 hours
He deserves good job.. govt & state govt pls do something for him... God bless you sir 🙏🙏
Sameer P.7 hours
keep eyes on it sir
Rashi J.8 hours
Pathetic situation of such talented sportsperson...They need support....so that their experience keeps the sports alive and produce more talents
Rajesh K.8 hours
His talent was great. Brut talent is always for 1 group of communi! It's bad
Ashish P.8 hours
As an ex national player, i feel for him. The guys a MASTER. Real life fighter. Incredible inredible.
Hamza N.8 hours
It's never the end. Can be a really good coach. I hope someday 🤞🏻
Rohan S.8 hours
Abed Bhai ko coaching job do
Ravi V.8 hours
Dont have words for him..😢