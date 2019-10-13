back

How This Farmer Became A YouTube Star

This Haryana farmer makes Rs. 2 lakhs every month thanks to a very 21st-century practice. 👨‍🌾 🤳

10/13/2019 10:57 AM
61 comments

  • Satbir S.
    11/01/2019 05:52

    Gd

  • Šúmăñ Ŕ.
    11/01/2019 05:38

    YouTube name

  • Aman J.
    10/31/2019 14:07

    this channel

  • Sakshi G.
    10/30/2019 17:51

    Now my dream is to become a farmer. I also love animals passionately. How to crack the farmer's exam? It'll certainly help me to become a millionaire.📢

  • Kaveri R.
    10/30/2019 05:07

    2 acre zameen😂

  • Rajan M.
    10/29/2019 18:39

    Ujjwal Bansal

  • Biswajit H.
    10/29/2019 10:00

    I saw all his vedios on YouTube. I follow his channel many intresting things about agriculture describe by him and he shows many successful farmers and their hard work .

  • Karmpal K.
    10/29/2019 06:17

    Superb.... outstanding job

  • Jas K.
    10/28/2019 04:43

    Great inspiration God bless him

  • Harsh T.
    10/28/2019 04:43

    sikho kujh

  • Suresh K.
    10/28/2019 01:49

    Very nice.

  • Apurba R.
    10/27/2019 15:37

    Assam me angor hota he???

  • Vishal P.
    10/26/2019 20:59

    Sanket Singh

  • Harshit C.
    10/24/2019 11:57

    RR sir ko btao ye idea😄

  • Sarjeet G.
    10/24/2019 08:17

    झूठ हे ये सब

  • Harish K.
    10/23/2019 17:16

    Singh is king

  • Amzad S.
    10/22/2019 08:37

    dekho

  • Pratik P.
    10/21/2019 22:09

    chal yaar chalu kaaru yaa

  • Jatin T.
    10/21/2019 18:41

    Thank God , he's not donating that money.

  • Tarvinder S.
    10/21/2019 11:22

    Koi es ki youtube id link send karega