Hyderabad Flyover Becomes Photo Attraction

It almost seems like Hyderabad's newest happening spot is... a flyover. Police had to step in to keep locals from risking their lives just to be photographed at it.

14/10/2020 5:16 PMupdated: 14/10/2020 5:16 PM
  • 98.4K
  • 46

37 comments

  • Tasneem S.
    6 hours

    Safety before selfie....well said.

  • Last D.
    8 hours

    Show off morons

  • Suman V.
    10 hours

    Kab sudhrenge ye log

  • Rishabh K.
    10 hours

    What is this

  • Probal D.
    13 hours

    Gand fodo chutiyeki

  • Dharmesh S.
    15 hours

    Hahahahahah one more video of stupidity wooow day by day we r becoming pure donkeys hahahahahhaha keep it up my Mahan Desh Bharat ke wasi 🤣😅

  • Malathi R.
    16 hours

    see this

  • Zahid F.
    17 hours

    😂😂

  • Durgesh C.
    18 hours

    Uneducated Educated Peoples😅😂

  • Krishnamurthy K.
    20 hours

    If people r citizens want unfettered freedom in every aspect of life... where is it heading to. Not concerned about others n their rights, no cognizance to self duties as a citizen n thorough indiscipline have become traits of many people now.. If every such thing need to b policed, perhaps we need a great army of such force.

  • Talha T.
    a day

    welcome to hyderabad... anything happens here anytime..

  • Jeffrey L.
    a day

    It’s all because of Indian law nothing else .

  • Nedum C.
    a day

    Idiots

  • Mohamad R.
    a day

    How stupid this ppl

  • Preethi D.
    a day

    such education .what is the use?waht is the use for using smart phones when you act like idiots..

  • Md. L.
    a day

    How could they do this?

  • Adarsh S.
    a day

    People ask what wrong TikTok and other such Indian copied apps has done then here is an example it has produced more stupids like these chaps.

  • Ruchir S.
    a day

    when u guys r going to click a photo 😂😂😂

  • Ribhav M.
    a day

    They won't ever learn.

  • Sani B.
    a day

    Bc Bridge banao to bhi marega na banao to bhi marega.... Only indian things

