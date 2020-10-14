back
Hyderabad Flyover Becomes Photo Attraction
It almost seems like Hyderabad's newest happening spot is... a flyover. Police had to step in to keep locals from risking their lives just to be photographed at it.
14/10/2020 5:16 PMupdated: 14/10/2020 5:16 PM
37 comments
Tasneem S.6 hours
Safety before selfie....well said.
Last D.8 hours
Show off morons
Suman V.10 hours
Kab sudhrenge ye log
Rishabh K.10 hours
What is this
Probal D.13 hours
Gand fodo chutiyeki
Dharmesh S.15 hours
Hahahahahah one more video of stupidity wooow day by day we r becoming pure donkeys hahahahahhaha keep it up my Mahan Desh Bharat ke wasi 🤣😅
Malathi R.16 hours
see this
Zahid F.17 hours
😂😂
Durgesh C.18 hours
Uneducated Educated Peoples😅😂
Krishnamurthy K.20 hours
If people r citizens want unfettered freedom in every aspect of life... where is it heading to. Not concerned about others n their rights, no cognizance to self duties as a citizen n thorough indiscipline have become traits of many people now.. If every such thing need to b policed, perhaps we need a great army of such force.
Talha T.a day
welcome to hyderabad... anything happens here anytime..
Jeffrey L.a day
It’s all because of Indian law nothing else .
Nedum C.a day
Idiots
Mohamad R.a day
How stupid this ppl
Preethi D.a day
such education .what is the use?waht is the use for using smart phones when you act like idiots..
Md. L.a day
How could they do this?
Adarsh S.a day
People ask what wrong TikTok and other such Indian copied apps has done then here is an example it has produced more stupids like these chaps.
Ruchir S.a day
when u guys r going to click a photo 😂😂😂
Ribhav M.a day
They won't ever learn.
Sani B.a day
Bc Bridge banao to bhi marega na banao to bhi marega.... Only indian things