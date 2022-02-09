back
Hyundai India Under Fire Over Tweet From Pakistan
Indians were calling to boycott Hyundai, Pizza Hut, and KFC... and it all started in Pakistan.
08/02/2022 4:22 PMupdated: 09/02/2022 8:39 AM
- 3:01
774 comments
Deepankar T.14 minutes
Thanks ma'am,
Sunny U.15 minutes
Biggest Demo(cry)cy 😄😁🤭😜
Amar D.16 minutes
Bad choice by hyndai.. they don't know business. Pakistan is a septic tank.
Mayur M.17 minutes
Well people from other side of the border don't understand the meaning of word 'boycott' and it's context when it comes to India ! We are a billion population and yes we earn and spend more than what the other side of border spends 😂 Ask Tanishq
Omar A.20 minutes
Free Nagaland , Kashmir, khalistan,sikm, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka.
Pervaz A.23 minutes
Force all foreign companies to to wrap up their business from India. Keep it up.
Janardhan S.23 minutes
What ever without your aware that statement not come on twitter.So Indians are not tolerate if you post against India.We should Boycott which company involve and make u people liquidation in india.
Christine D.26 minutes
If we in India keep boycotting everything how will the government get their cuts
Muhammad H.28 minutes
Solidarity with kashmir till last Breath
Indrajeet S.31 minutes
लगता है कि यह अब शिवसेना भी छोड़ेगी
Krishna M.37 minutes
I strongly Boycott all anti Indian products. I love my INDIA. Jai Hind.
Prateek R.37 minutes
India ko pakistan jesa smja tha kya ..?? Fire hai hum, Rolls royce se kchda uthwa rkha hai ...
Abdul M.37 minutes
Fuck a terrorist organisation
Habibti H.38 minutes
Eh?
Arun V.43 minutes
😂
Sourav K.44 minutes
hyundai doing very bad on their policy. As soon as possible Hyundai have to beg parden to the indian people for their wrong either It's willing or mistakenly...
Shah M.an hour
Hi gand phuti gaay moot peeny walo ki...
Sameer B.an hour
I Promise that being an Indian, I would never Eat PizzaHut, KFC OR buy a Hyundai Car from Pakistan. Every Zone has its locals and their freedom. Can't blame the company for it. Yes. u can inform them to look into it. That It. Netizens Please Kindly Use Ur Brains, Common Sense and Stop raid ng such statements of BoyCott. Bring Peace, Tackle them Sensibly without Chaos or Dragging others into it Be Sane and Silently seek response. Bass on that, further decide. World is Haywire for various reasons, don't bring in more. There are for more important things to Voice for, Start with Self and follow it with Neighbors. Make World a Better Place and The Future of Children be given Good Examples. Set Sense in them, not Nonsense. Peace
Subhasis D.an hour
Boycott all these companies and their all products immediately
Shoaib A.an hour
Isn't china your enemy? Why buy Chinese phone 🙄??