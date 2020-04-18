back

Impact Of Lockdown On Stray Animals

Amid a stringent lockdown, a few locals venture out to feed the strays. This is how they do it. Poodle

04/18/2020 12:57 PM
  • 88.5k
  • 84

74 comments

  • Abdel K.
    04/29/2020 15:36

    👌

  • Hitcham L.
    04/25/2020 21:18

    may allah bless you

  • Sennia T.
    04/25/2020 16:55

    dito 😢

  • Rusta E.
    04/25/2020 06:54

    Thnk you all

  • Amanda F.
    04/23/2020 19:14

    👏👏

  • Barqi H.
    04/23/2020 07:22

    Feed the peOple tOO

  • Debra B.
    04/23/2020 02:02

    Bless those who don't have food that they will and bless those who feed the homeless animals also

  • Mahir H.
    04/23/2020 00:52

    no humans are suffering more india

  • Marlene R.
    04/23/2020 00:49

    Thankyou everybody

  • Rafique A.
    04/22/2020 08:29

    Thanks post

  • Vahida R.
    04/21/2020 18:48

    Impressive 👍🏼 I will also do the same 🙏🏼

  • Governing S.
    04/21/2020 16:49

    No if uoffer food free human also likedog.

  • Fareed C.
    04/21/2020 13:03

    Is humanity returning to people under these lockdown conditions and the fear of a virus?

  • Arun K.
    04/21/2020 06:20

    🙏🙏

  • Santosh K.
    04/21/2020 06:05

    To bopa ma bodhe Hindi sikheini sethi pai India re caruna

  • Harinder S.
    04/20/2020 23:45

    The same peeps who feed these dogs..do eat lamb goat meat n chicken with a smiling face. Level of Hypocrisy

  • Shirley S.
    04/20/2020 17:53

    God bless all people who have pity and feed the poor animals who are starving

  • Raju J.
    04/20/2020 13:42

    Feed the animals but please don't put on Facebook for people sympathy feed without giult and Facebook upload

  • Sahil J.
    04/20/2020 10:34

    may god bless you all🙏🏼

  • HHyonzon P.
    04/20/2020 07:54

    Well done