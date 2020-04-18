Impact Of Lockdown On Stray Animals
74 comments
Abdel K.04/29/2020 15:36
👌
Hitcham L.04/25/2020 21:18
may allah bless you
Sennia T.04/25/2020 16:55
dito 😢
Rusta E.04/25/2020 06:54
Thnk you all
Amanda F.04/23/2020 19:14
👏👏
Barqi H.04/23/2020 07:22
Feed the peOple tOO
Debra B.04/23/2020 02:02
Bless those who don't have food that they will and bless those who feed the homeless animals also
Mahir H.04/23/2020 00:52
no humans are suffering more india
Marlene R.04/23/2020 00:49
Thankyou everybody
Rafique A.04/22/2020 08:29
Thanks post
Vahida R.04/21/2020 18:48
Impressive 👍🏼 I will also do the same 🙏🏼
Governing S.04/21/2020 16:49
No if uoffer food free human also likedog.
Fareed C.04/21/2020 13:03
Is humanity returning to people under these lockdown conditions and the fear of a virus?
Arun K.04/21/2020 06:20
🙏🙏
Santosh K.04/21/2020 06:05
To bopa ma bodhe Hindi sikheini sethi pai India re caruna
Harinder S.04/20/2020 23:45
The same peeps who feed these dogs..do eat lamb goat meat n chicken with a smiling face. Level of Hypocrisy
Shirley S.04/20/2020 17:53
God bless all people who have pity and feed the poor animals who are starving
Raju J.04/20/2020 13:42
Feed the animals but please don't put on Facebook for people sympathy feed without giult and Facebook upload
Sahil J.04/20/2020 10:34
may god bless you all🙏🏼
HHyonzon P.04/20/2020 07:54
Well done