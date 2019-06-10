back

In London, Oval Crowd Heckles Vijay Mallya

At the India-Australia World Cup match in London, a certain Indian in the crowd got some EXTRA attention.

06/10/2019 11:15 AMupdated: 06/11/2019 12:48 PM
  • 1.2m
  • 1.3k

875 comments

  • Soleil D.
    08/09/2019 19:16

    U guys can only shout but can’t do anything. If you think he is a thief then have guts and take him to India from UK and another thing there are so many corrupted people who r looting ur country and residing over there. Would be very happy to see if u guys can shout in front of them like this.

  • Anoushka N.
    07/15/2019 09:35

    🤣

  • Karan J.
    07/11/2019 18:20

    He is not a thief he was ready to pay amount but over government don't want they sized assets of Vijay m more then 13 thousand crore then how his he thief

  • Suchismita G.
    07/05/2019 01:36

    Well done... He deserve this... Non violence but effective

  • Abhishek D.
    07/03/2019 17:51

    shame on indian banks.....garib ki kishtey ruk jao to uski halat buri kar do. ab ......aisey admiyo ke liye kuch nahi.....pakdo isey

  • Nasir U.
    07/03/2019 16:22

    Loss business

  • Jitendra C.
    07/01/2019 14:16

    Superb job... He really deserves Such kind of Insult

  • Sakir S.
    07/01/2019 05:22

    Madarchodo ko itna maro or

  • Mohammad M.
    06/30/2019 18:33

    Thief

  • Woije U.
    06/30/2019 15:27

    Good

  • Archies B.
    06/30/2019 07:16

    wow 😂

  • Pulak C.
    06/29/2019 21:58

    Wat is the use of all that money when u r being humiliated that way?

  • Arif S.
    06/29/2019 17:50

    Pagil aaya

  • Matthew L.
    06/29/2019 14:18

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Raju R.
    06/29/2019 10:05

    25 din me Paisa double...

  • Raju R.
    06/29/2019 10:04

    25 din me Paisa double...

  • Kasif R.
    06/29/2019 07:29

    Isse kiya hoga humko bhi 9 hazar caror do chor bolo kiya fark padta hai

  • Yashu R.
    06/29/2019 07:18

    Jute maro kutte ke

  • शाबाज न.
    06/29/2019 04:12

    Haramkhor hamare desh ke paise lekar bhaga hai gariboke paise hai o

  • Ranveer S.
    06/28/2019 23:07

    Khud Kuch kerna nahi or koi kerna chahe toh log kerne nahi dete. Put ur feet in his shop then u guys realise how easy n hard it is to do a business in India. On that big level.