India And Maradona: A Love Story
From a museum in Kerala to a statue in Kolkata. Watch how a cricket obsessed nation fell in love with the world's greatest football icon, Diego Maradona. Paid Partnership with Amazon Prime Video. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
29/10/2021 4:27 PM
Sanjib D.5 days
German football is always wel
Sudip B.5 days
Love this football⚽⚽ 🥰🥰❤❤❤❤
Sooraj S.6 days
Local businessman... Aaru Bocheya.... Aalarinj kalikeda naari.... 😄
Ruatpuia R.7 days
If you wanna see football talents cum to the north east
Olik S.7 days
His biopic will be a great hit ...
Subhranil G.16/11/2021 17:34
You can say cricket obsessed country but let me inform you that both in Kolkata and Kerala football is fking famous .. even maximum of the coastal areas and northeast these are the hubs of upcoming talented players. You may watch football after ISL but we are following it from the establishment of I league. And one thing you should come to Kolkata once and watch the derby I can guarantee you you’ll change your view on india football
Mohammad B.16/11/2021 16:06
U keep showing his infamous hand of god but how have u not shown the other goal he scored in the same match..... the best goal in ever scored in the WC
Shymy C.16/11/2021 14:40
Are bhai 😂
Rafique M.01/11/2021 16:51
All good but only the statue need some better work 🤣
Milan K.01/11/2021 04:52
Muslim s#!T
Rohitmoy S.30/10/2021 05:42
❤️❤️
Indranil M.29/10/2021 19:15
Maradona was possibly the greatest left footed striker of all time. '86 WC win would be jewel among many crowns that he wore across his glittering professional career.
Sanjeev S.29/10/2021 17:47
जिओ मेरे माराडोना 😊👍