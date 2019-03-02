back

India Is Rising Up To Motocross Daredevilry

Off-road motorcycle racing events are fast gaining fans in India. The National Motocross Challenge in Bhopal was proof. 🏍🤘

02/03/2019 8:25 AM
  • 77.3K
  • 13

And even more

  1. 2:23

    How The Bitcoin Hacker's Arrest Sparked A Political Tussle

  2. 3:07

    What Exactly Happened In Tripura

  3. 1:52

    Don’t Block Roads To Pray: BJP MP On Eid

  4. 3:26

    Meet LK Advani

  5. 2:14

    CM Yogi Pricks Opposition On Covid

  6. 1:53

    Why Dalit Muslims Don't Fall Under Scheduled Caste

5 comments

  • Amod V.
    21/03/2019 17:29

    Motorsports is growing in India at a slow pace though

  • Naveed X.
    02/03/2019 10:42

    .india is terrorists country .indian army big terrorists in the world

  • Noor A.
    02/03/2019 09:15

    Congrats guru

  • Noor A.
    02/03/2019 09:15

    Congrats

  • Syed N.
    02/03/2019 08:55

    Yahan pe koi nautanki karwa lo.. sab main fast gaining fans hota hai

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.