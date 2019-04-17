back
India's First-Time Voters Can Learn Much From India's First-Ever Voter
Watch this 102-year-old man set an example for India's young voters and show them what it means to be a dutiful citizen. ✅
04/17/2019 5:36 AMupdated: 04/17/2019 12:31 PM
- 69.5k
- 727
- 11
6 comments
Shahir K.05/01/2019 04:03
SubhanAllah
Keyur G.04/18/2019 14:51
Amazing story and the spirit of a good citizen. 👍🏽
Madhusudhan G.04/17/2019 15:34
What Cannibals Shah and modi have done to nation, since 2014? , Demonetization Joke, sucking, Petrol-Diesel-LPG Price Rape, Namami Ganga Loot, Swach Bharath Cess Loot, Aadhaar Linking, Slavery of Ambani-Adani-Ramdev, Surgical Jokes, Lynching of Dalits-Muslims, . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 's Aam Aadmi Party Sarkar in Delhi has given Free Water, Cheapest Electricity, Ration at Doorstep, , Govt. Services at Doorstep, "Modern" Schools, Cheap cost in building flyovers and many more Jai Shri Ram Jai BJP Mukth Bharath Jai Jai
Nitish H.04/17/2019 11:56
Vote whoever you want or vote for NOTA. But please vote.. It's not about your value, it's about choice.
Thakur A.04/17/2019 06:52
He is a great man. When it comes to national duty he always ready even when he is not healthy physically. During Vidhansabha election duty i got a chance to meet him in person.
Md W.04/17/2019 06:15
Have you ever wondered where do these election officials come from ? Who elects these people?? Could they be having an agenda ?