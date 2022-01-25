back

India’s Tallest Man Takes Samajwadi Plunge

Love may be out of reach for “India’s tallest man” but not politics.

25/01/2022 2:12 PM
  • 68.4K
  • 5

Portraits

  1. 1:51

    A Four-Year-Old’s Ode To The Army

  2. 1:57

    The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022

  3. 3:11

    What Is The Beating Retreat Ceremony?

  4. 2:36

    Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India

  5. 9:40

    PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Azad’s Farewell

  6. 4:13

    The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees

4 comments

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Akhilesh Yadav is sure of the election outcome, here's what he's predicting: https://fb.watch/aNbS4Tas9-/

  • Srijana S.
    4 days

    People will just assemble to see his unusual height during the campaign😄😂

  • Arish K.
    4 days

    A few days ago I saw someone's comment that 'ab toti ke saath shower bhi khol le jayenge' You've gotta appreciate humour like that 🤣🤣

  • Dalbir S.
    5 days

    By one who can't balance himself well, we cherish the hope of handling the whole country .,strange. All have seen well when there were selected the out of field persons like actors etc. 🤔🤔

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.