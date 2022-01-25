India’s Tallest Man Takes Samajwadi Plunge

A Four-Year-Old’s Ode To The Army
4 comments
Brut India4 days
Akhilesh Yadav is sure of the election outcome, here's what he's predicting: https://fb.watch/aNbS4Tas9-/
Srijana S.4 days
People will just assemble to see his unusual height during the campaign😄😂
Arish K.4 days
A few days ago I saw someone's comment that 'ab toti ke saath shower bhi khol le jayenge' You've gotta appreciate humour like that 🤣🤣
Dalbir S.5 days
By one who can't balance himself well, we cherish the hope of handling the whole country .,strange. All have seen well when there were selected the out of field persons like actors etc. 🤔🤔