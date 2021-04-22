back
India’s Top Doctors On Covid-19 Second Wave
When does a patient need oxygen? How effective is Remdesivir? Two of India's top doctors, Dr. Randeep Guleria and Dr. Naresh Trehan, answered some important questions about the current wave of Covid-19.
22/04/2021 3:08 PMupdated: 22/04/2021 3:09 PM
- 141.1K
- 2.4K
- 82
And even more
- 6:25
India’s Top Doctors On Covid-19 Second Wave
- 2:39
Relatives Of Covid-19 Patients Steal Oxygen Cylinders In MP Hospital
- 1:33
Gujarat Mosque Steps Up To Ease Covid-19 Burden
- 3:53
This Doctor Struggled To Find A Bed In His Own Hospital
- 5:49
You Should Hear This Mumbai Doctor's Emotional Appeal
- 2:05
India’s Second Covid Wave Vs. The First One
47 comments
Mohammad A.2 hours
They both being top doctor ....dont understand that people are taking cylinder at home bcoz their patients are at home .....they are desperate to save them.....the solution is availability of beds and doctor for these underprivileged patients....these are the doctors whose poorest patients are crore pati these days
Mustafa A.2 hours
Without a shadow of doubt coronavirus is one of creation and army of God that is unleashed on India because of their treatment of minorities like Christians and Muslims by the gonda Modi and his Hindutva thugs. This is what u get for burning down mosques and other places of worship and killing innocent minorities just coz they don't wana bow down to fake idols that u have created urself...This only the beginning of punishment. The worst is yet to come
DrTanu S.3 hours
Moh
Swati G.3 hours
Why has WHO taken a different decision on Remdesivir?
Sayanti B.3 hours
Very informative & helpful post..Thanks to both doctors 🙏🙏
Natasha D.3 hours
some good points mentioned
Salma S.3 hours
listen to the 3rd point in this video 🙂
Kavita K.4 hours
Very well explained....but sir vaccine after 2 dosage our immune system builds proper immunity or Abs and again there is a shortage of that 2nd shot.....and about O2 what you said is also correct then why still people are dying because actually who need it doesn't jave the supply as many hospitals are facing the shortage...so please don't defend the irresponsible govt...who didn't learn absolutely nothing from previous year and was just manipulating and trying to earn votes and cash vaccine.....
Ashfaque N.4 hours
Biased ..
Ramanujam N.5 hours
Very very informative appreciate it
Sundaram H.5 hours
Keep the public hospitals and the surrounding without garbage and used medical waste.A;l flyover have become parking slot for public transport.Who made the fortune is known to everyone.
Imthiyaz A.5 hours
In this month of Ramadan may god give strength . peace & courage to Doctors other staff & family members Peace be upon them ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Shivani D.5 hours
Thanks
Gayatri J.5 hours
Thank you doctors for important and authentic information.🙏🙏👌
Justindhas5 hours
God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen
Justindhas5 hours
Amen
Gousiya B.5 hours
👏👏👏
Madhumala D.6 hours
Eat sufficient nutritious food n drink lots of warm water n sleep n sleep till u regain your health.
Kaja A.6 hours
Pks Thenna
Rifat S.6 hours
As Covid-19 will keep changing and, it will take much longer to understand and eradicate it. But doing some basics we can reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19. Minimum 7 hrs of sleep, healthy diet, use of mask, when outside your home, maintain a safe distance may it be one foot, depending upon situation. Wash hand and face regularly. Wear simple and loose clothes. Enhance fresh air passage through your homes and living space. And most of all be a good society person, reach out and help out. Thanks for reading. Prayers and blessings.