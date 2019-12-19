back

India Tops World In Internet Shutdowns

The protests against Citizenship Amendment Act led to internet shutdowns in many parts of India, including select areas in Delhi. With 350 such cases since 2014, has India become the internet shutdown capital of the world?

12/19/2019 12:58 PM
  • 26.0k
  • 182

172 comments

  • Techi V.
    12/23/2019 06:45

    We oppose CAA ...Feku Modi

  • Shazia K.
    12/23/2019 05:17

    govt need to improve economy rather make policies only on one community

  • Sundara V.
    12/23/2019 04:11

    Indians intelligence is tested as usual haters are decoded as anti Indians.. Keep going for the supporters.. Who will face the inflation and price hike in all FMCG goods as usual along with us all supporters will bite their hands.. None is here raise their voice against innumerous television channels killing the poor Indian one IPL now gone to two in a year.. all goods are undesirable hiked by the quantities.. Since we are not grown up to think.. to question.. Such innumerable night mares every day.. Since I'm a hatter of CAA..

  • Conscious D.
    12/23/2019 01:52

    I respect my honorable prime minister Shri Narendra Modi G and shame on you brute media because your don't know the setuation of our country

  • Ahsies S.
    12/22/2019 17:10

    Modi Bangladeshi

  • Ahsies S.
    12/22/2019 17:10

    Bjp murdabad

  • Ahsies S.
    12/22/2019 17:10

    No cab assam

  • Ahsies S.
    12/22/2019 17:10

    Cab vs modi

  • Ahsies S.
    12/22/2019 17:10

    No cab

  • Sachin S.
    12/22/2019 16:34

    Support karne vallo ke Kuch hi Dino me lagane vaale L 😎

  • Vassu P.
    12/22/2019 15:07

    We all support CAB n NRC......stop posting such nonsense

  • Biju T.
    12/22/2019 08:00

    Digital india, cashless economy, what a joke

  • Mahar A.
    12/22/2019 05:40

    Psycho modi😂😂😂

  • Abhijit D.
    12/22/2019 05:20

    We support OUR PM and CAB...

  • Karthick S.
    12/22/2019 05:04

    People who came to our land through kybher bolan pass would have been declared refugees. But still we won't do that to them because we stand by, "யாதும் ஊரே யாவரும் கேளிர்".

  • Aslam P.
    12/22/2019 02:45

    We are facing the Neo Colonial Mafia

  • Durga A.
    12/22/2019 02:03

    We support caa .....

  • Durga A.
    12/22/2019 02:02

    Good for people.....at least they will sleep nicely for few days....and school students concentrate on studies

  • HEmant G.
    12/21/2019 19:10

    Brut india your old post was not much as anti government as now, so shut your mouth this time

  • Sahil S.
    12/21/2019 18:42

    MAy be its good to stop spreading fake news n video