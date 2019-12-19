back
India Tops World In Internet Shutdowns
The protests against Citizenship Amendment Act led to internet shutdowns in many parts of India, including select areas in Delhi. With 350 such cases since 2014, has India become the internet shutdown capital of the world?
12/19/2019 12:58 PM
172 comments
Techi V.12/23/2019 06:45
We oppose CAA ...Feku Modi
Shazia K.12/23/2019 05:17
govt need to improve economy rather make policies only on one community
Sundara V.12/23/2019 04:11
Indians intelligence is tested as usual haters are decoded as anti Indians.. Keep going for the supporters.. Who will face the inflation and price hike in all FMCG goods as usual along with us all supporters will bite their hands.. None is here raise their voice against innumerous television channels killing the poor Indian one IPL now gone to two in a year.. all goods are undesirable hiked by the quantities.. Since we are not grown up to think.. to question.. Such innumerable night mares every day.. Since I'm a hatter of CAA..
Conscious D.12/23/2019 01:52
I respect my honorable prime minister Shri Narendra Modi G and shame on you brute media because your don't know the setuation of our country
Ahsies S.12/22/2019 17:10
Modi Bangladeshi
Ahsies S.12/22/2019 17:10
Bjp murdabad
Ahsies S.12/22/2019 17:10
No cab assam
Ahsies S.12/22/2019 17:10
Cab vs modi
Ahsies S.12/22/2019 17:10
No cab
Sachin S.12/22/2019 16:34
Support karne vallo ke Kuch hi Dino me lagane vaale L 😎
Vassu P.12/22/2019 15:07
We all support CAB n NRC......stop posting such nonsense
Biju T.12/22/2019 08:00
Digital india, cashless economy, what a joke
Mahar A.12/22/2019 05:40
Psycho modi😂😂😂
Abhijit D.12/22/2019 05:20
We support OUR PM and CAB...
Karthick S.12/22/2019 05:04
People who came to our land through kybher bolan pass would have been declared refugees. But still we won't do that to them because we stand by, "யாதும் ஊரே யாவரும் கேளிர்".
Aslam P.12/22/2019 02:45
We are facing the Neo Colonial Mafia
Durga A.12/22/2019 02:03
We support caa .....
Durga A.12/22/2019 02:02
Good for people.....at least they will sleep nicely for few days....and school students concentrate on studies
HEmant G.12/21/2019 19:10
Brut india your old post was not much as anti government as now, so shut your mouth this time
Sahil S.12/21/2019 18:42
MAy be its good to stop spreading fake news n video