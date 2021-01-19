back

Indian Agriculture's New Crop Of Harvests

When did shiitake mushrooms start growing in Nagaland? Why did Himachal start farming cherries? Did Tripura always cultivate orchids?

7 comments

  • Kalicharan G.
    17 hours

    live long India...

  • Sanyasi R.
    19 hours

    I love brut India and their contents.

  • DrManisha R.
    21 hours

    ....the alternatives

  • Venkataraman S.
    a day

    Wow great

  • Mankhat W.
    a day

    Thank you for highlighting negligible things of northeastern India... In fact, that's how we'll gradually become main part of the whole... Or else we always feel alienated...

  • Pervez A.
    2 days

    There is great potential in horticulture and floriculture in India.

  • Brut India
    2 days

    This girl broke gender stereotypes like a boss! https://www.newindianexpress.com/good-news/2020/dec/27/going-beyond-gender-roles-wonder-girl-turns-crisis-into-opportunity-2241729.html

