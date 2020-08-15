back

Indian Clothes That Go Easy On The Planet

Would you buy a dress that’s easily decomposable once you’re done wearing it? Check this out! 😮

16 comments

  • Anshu K.
    9 hours

    Eco-friendly things are costly.

  • Akash S.
    a day

    Very unique and delightful project you guys are doing. I really appreciate your efforts. I'll definitely like to wear 1 of these products

  • Shweta G.
    a day

    It's just amazing 🤗❣️

  • Sanoval S.
    a day

    Nice 👍

  • Ritu S.
    a day

    Fantastic,where can we purchase

  • Dhir K.
    2 days

    Awesome.. But I keep my clothes forever. Then pass on to charity.

  • Yoga M.
    2 days

    ...

  • Milan M.
    2 days

    Only if it is cheap.. 😊

  • Aditi K.
    2 days

    👍🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

  • Aradhana S.
    3 days

    I think this option is great for the world of Fashion, Glamour and Entertainment (costumes). Those clothes are fit for only one-time wear. For normal people like us, expiry period of 180 days is too short.

  • Shynooze B.
    3 days

    Stupid

  • Hindya D.
    3 days

    💖

  • Surya R.
    3 days

    🌹Supporting , Slow and steady Win the race 🌞❤

  • Daisy A.
    3 days

    Super idea.But you can use play dyes

  • Smith M.
    3 days

    Why would i only wear it once ? That's a waste of a garment / being spoilt. But yes I'd buy such garments to help the environment

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Here's how the fashion industry contributes to carbon emissions: https://www.businessinsider.in/science/news/the-fashion-industry-emits-more-carbon-than-international-flights-and-maritime-shipping-combined-here-are-the-biggest-ways-it-impacts-the-planet-/articleshow/71640863.cms

