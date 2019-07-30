back

Indian Family Caught Stealing in Bali

This viral video of a family nicking items from a Bali hotel has resulted in a wave of public shaming. 👀😠

07/30/2019 5:19 PM
  • 10.9m
  • 11.7k

And even more

  1. Non-Americans on Dating Cliches

  2. 4 Funeral Rites Around the World

  3. Native American is a Culture — Not a Halloween Costume

  4. Where Your Favorite Halloween Traditions Come From

  5. The Story Behind the Statue of Liberty

  6. What Really Happened at the Tulsa Massacre?

8751 comments

  • Titto J.
    a day

    They are northindian

  • Hi N.
    a day

    so cheap, so shamefull

  • Yunus P.
    a day

    Yea,thats sucks

  • Sujal S.
    a day

    Typical Indian nature

  • Tony G.
    2 days

    Disgusting

  • Barbara G.
    2 days

    After being caught they still tried to bribe the manager to look the other way another wrong wtf

  • Ashim H.
    3 days

    Being an Indian i am too ashamed . What i say more .

  • Farooq U.
    3 days

    bhokhay nangay hindustani

  • Aiman Z.
    3 days

    Im not a racist but, im a hotel staff, i know well how 🇮🇳 guest act like.. disrespect, pretend like they pay they can do anything they want.. one word for them “bullshit”

  • Johnson N.
    3 days

    Thieves

  • Jagadeesh M.
    3 days

    Fucking family bloody idiots

  • Mohammad H.
    3 days

    memalukan..tengking2 orang mcm bagus n nak tunjuk garang pastu dah kene tangkap tau plak capak maaf..india w class

  • Javedjahid J.
    3 days

    Ehehheheheehe chor saly indian harami saly

  • Käúchä K.
    4 days

    whare are the indians , come on say somthing ??🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

  • Roland A.
    4 days

    Tapos papahulugan nyo ang mahal mahal.. tsk

  • Miles B.
    4 days

    Should've focused the cameras on their faces and attached names to them for more shame.

  • Muhammad K.
    4 days

    poor mindset family... 🤑

  • Ironman M.
    4 days

    @mehran

  • Salay S.
    4 days

    Shameless people

  • Salay S.
    4 days

    Wtf