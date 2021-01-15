back
Indra Nooyi, Uncrowned At Home
On the day she became the president of PepsiCo, this is what Indra Nooyi was told: “Let the news wait, can you go out and get some milk?”
15/01/2021 9:12 AMupdated: 15/01/2021 9:14 AM
- 3.7M
- 71.6K
- 1.2K
630 comments
Rupi J.6 hours
Wow..she is so damn good💜
Pallav B.7 hours
Proud of you Indra. Wish you could reach all the aspiring young souls in India and guide them.
Rajann R.7 hours
Salute to her
Somya M.7 hours
Loved the way you speak! You are amazing. I am sure the journey wouldnot have been easy
Geetha C.17 hours
Proud to see an indian going so ahead
Rekhu L.19 hours
My mom also always taught me to be strong and be independent woman. I love you momma! 😘�ma
Sunil J.19 hours
Excellent 👌
Mistu D.20 hours
feeling proud...
Kalyn N.21 hours
Wow ❤
Maliha K.21 hours
Such a valuable lesson!
Lorelle I.21 hours
Lilly Singh this stuff sounds like a skit you'd do...deep deep deep down inside...🤣 gotta love these moms!
Kehinde R.21 hours
Wonderful conversation
Venkat R.a day
yes she is correct
Nalini R.a day
I am not able to understand who looked after her two girls when they were very young. She herself says she reaches home at 10 pm. Ofcourse balancing career and home at one point of time or other is difficult. You have to choose correctly. Not everyone is CEO of a company like her. Possibly she has forgotten the days her mother and husband helped to bring up her two daughters.
Urvi P.a day
Beautiful message..adorable speech..👏 👏
Anjuman J.a day
❤️❤️
Reeta V.a day
Very true
Sunny B.a day
What a speech 🙏
Kapdiya P.a day
In my house also, i terted like this
Shireen B.a day
First the home eh??