back

Indra Nooyi, Uncrowned At Home

On the day she became the president of PepsiCo, this is what Indra Nooyi was told: “Let the news wait, can you go out and get some milk?”

15/01/2021 9:12 AMupdated: 15/01/2021 9:14 AM
  • 3.7M
  • 1.2K

Portraits

  1. 5:38

    Sushant And The Fault In His Stars

  2. 5:25

    Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster

  3. 5:28

    The Aam Aadmi Activist

  4. 3:33

    Arunachal MP's 2019 Warnings About China

  5. 4:36

    5 Common Sex Myths… Busted!

  6. 3:04

    Cattle Run Through Fire In Harvest Festival

630 comments

  • Rupi J.
    6 hours

    Wow..she is so damn good💜

  • Pallav B.
    7 hours

    Proud of you Indra. Wish you could reach all the aspiring young souls in India and guide them.

  • Rajann R.
    7 hours

    Salute to her

  • Somya M.
    7 hours

    Loved the way you speak! You are amazing. I am sure the journey wouldnot have been easy

  • Geetha C.
    17 hours

    Proud to see an indian going so ahead

  • Rekhu L.
    19 hours

    My mom also always taught me to be strong and be independent woman. I love you momma! 😘�ma

  • Sunil J.
    19 hours

    Excellent 👌

  • Mistu D.
    20 hours

    feeling proud...

  • Kalyn N.
    21 hours

    Wow ❤

  • Maliha K.
    21 hours

    Such a valuable lesson!

  • Lorelle I.
    21 hours

    Lilly Singh this stuff sounds like a skit you'd do...deep deep deep down inside...🤣 gotta love these moms!

  • Kehinde R.
    21 hours

    Wonderful conversation

  • Venkat R.
    a day

    yes she is correct

  • Nalini R.
    a day

    I am not able to understand who looked after her two girls when they were very young. She herself says she reaches home at 10 pm. Ofcourse balancing career and home at one point of time or other is difficult. You have to choose correctly. Not everyone is CEO of a company like her. Possibly she has forgotten the days her mother and husband helped to bring up her two daughters.

  • Urvi P.
    a day

    Beautiful message..adorable speech..👏 👏

  • Anjuman J.
    a day

    ❤️❤️

  • Reeta V.
    a day

    Very true

  • Sunny B.
    a day

    What a speech 🙏

  • Kapdiya P.
    a day

    In my house also, i terted like this

  • Shireen B.
    a day

    First the home eh??

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.