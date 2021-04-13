back

Inside Dia Mirza's Eco-Friendly Wedding

Actor Dia Mirza spoke to Brut on how she planned her zero-waste wedding. ♻️

13/04/2021 3:02 PMupdated: 13/04/2021 3:03 PM
  • 867.2K
  • 411

    Inside Dia Mirza's Eco-Friendly Wedding

262 comments

  • M M.
    2 hours

    sound like my wedding minus the water bottle 😶🙈

  • Roshini T.
    2 hours

    Awesome..Dia🙏

  • Monika B.
    2 hours

    True.. Horrible Lil plastic bottles.

  • Neena S.
    2 hours

    So great that you did this as love for our Mother Earth. I hope this consciousness becomes a practice everywhere🙏🏼🌼💛🌸

  • Selim M.
    3 hours

    Dia 😔😔 you broke my heart 😞💔

  • Sayanwesha K.
    3 hours

    Wonderful concept.... This is the most beautiful way anyone can think wedding to be...

  • Sudha M.
    3 hours

    Non-veg is also bad for environment. Please a research on it and

  • Bonami L.
    3 hours

    0 Waste ... What a joke 😂 Time is the most precious treasure and several hours are wasted.

  • Priti T.
    3 hours

    Just wowwwwwww......awesome planning well planned marriage I must say

  • Lovee S.
    3 hours

    loook eutaa dill tutaaa laa

  • Vandana K.
    4 hours

    Now where r those haters who were saying nonsense things about being pregnant before marriage.Kindly see the the other side of her too..We should get inspiration from what she did..Hats off & wishing u both a Happy & Blessed Married life.

  • Hina M.
    4 hours

    Appreciable ideas and execution too .

  • Lux D.
    4 hours

    👍

  • Waran R.
    4 hours

    The best woman tennis player India had ever produced

  • Aman V.
    5 hours

    see so much good things she's counting, and you were just pointing out one thing

  • Shruti M.
    5 hours

    She is so inspiring ❤

  • Bhavyaraj C.
    5 hours

    Yeh flower to use kiye..is me flower ka waste hi to hua...

  • Gagandeep K.
    5 hours

    Inspiring

  • Rini S.
    5 hours

    Recycled husband and wife too 🤣 Sorry couldn't hold the thought back 🤣🤣🤣

  • Ranjana S.
    5 hours

    Wow.. .

