Irrfan Reading Poem In 2014 Viral Six Years Later
“The landlord’s well.” They were running out of time at the Jaipur Literature Festival in 2014, but the late Irrfan Khan insisted on reading a poem that has gained special relevance after what took place in Hathras in September 2020. Thanks to Teamwork Arts for the footage!
08/10/2020 10:47 AM
22 comments
Sudha T.2 hours
I really miss him such a vast talent we have lost.
Fatima N.9 hours
May Allah grant him a high position in Paradise. Amen
Shoieb S.14 hours
It pains to read “late” along with his name..
Jaideep P.15 hours
राजपुत समाज then Stop the rapes first n not those protesting!
Debnath M.20 hours
One n only irfan Khan 🌹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
राजपुत स.21 hours
Brut India you are giving caste angle to this painful Hathras case. We all are in shock after this incident and trying to do something to stop caste clashes and you are running your own propeganda. Dont try to devide indians pls.
Apnaa L.a day
कम शब्दों में बहुत कुछ कह दिया।🙏🙏
Lokesh S.a day
Great human sir irfan khan but brut is biased channel...as evry1 knows the case has nt clear uet but castiesn is a big big curse in indian society shld be abolished by now the politics evolove around it so no politician wd like to do so ..bcz it is the ultimate source of votebank
Swapnil K.a day
The poem shows the curse of landlord system and bonded slavery.
Ratan K.a day
Very Good Actor Of India Subash Da Good Evening Thanks
Ankit C.a day
Company malik ki , maal maalik ka , pysa malik ka , profit malik ka , rules malik ke, Ghar loan ka , gadi loan ki , loan bank ka , school trust ka , dress school ki , kitabein bhi school ki , padhai loan ki aur loan fir se BANK ka ..............fir apna kya.......sheher me DALALI , Commision khouri pesha hai saheb .....Agar gaon bhi is pe utar aaye to kuch ni bachega. MRP dukandar ki fir kisaan ka MSP to fir apna kya....aao thakur ban jaao kheri karo itni hi problem hai to .......pet me Dana aane pe hi INTELLECTUAL banta hai aadmi.
Anuradha A.a day
V nice
Vaibhav C.a day
Brilliant 😍
Nasrin B.a day
No words to express the beauty and truth of the poem
Ajayakumar T.a day
He is phenomenon and excellent speaker
Raj S.a day
There is no caste system in heaven. You are judged solely by your actions.
Mohammed K.a day
High quality
Parvez A.a day
Well said legend !!! Apna sirf 2 gaj zameen !!!
Ajaykumar G.a day
RIP
Tongting D.a day
Who made them upper caste??God??? What kind of god will differentiate between humans? They have 2eyes, 2hands, 2legs etc. Covid doesn't spare them as much as it doesn't spare the Dalits.