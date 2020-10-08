back

Irrfan Reading Poem In 2014 Viral Six Years Later

“The landlord’s well.” They were running out of time at the Jaipur Literature Festival in 2014, but the late Irrfan Khan insisted on reading a poem that has gained special relevance after what took place in Hathras in September 2020. Thanks to Teamwork Arts for the footage!

08/10/2020 10:47 AM
  • 42.9K
  • 29

22 comments

  • Sudha T.
    2 hours

    I really miss him such a vast talent we have lost.

  • Fatima N.
    9 hours

    May Allah grant him a high position in Paradise. Amen

  • Shoieb S.
    14 hours

    It pains to read “late” along with his name..

  • Jaideep P.
    15 hours

    राजपुत समाज then Stop the rapes first n not those protesting!

  • Debnath M.
    20 hours

    One n only irfan Khan 🌹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • राजपुत स.
    21 hours

    Brut India you are giving caste angle to this painful Hathras case. We all are in shock after this incident and trying to do something to stop caste clashes and you are running your own propeganda. Dont try to devide indians pls.

  • Apnaa L.
    a day

    कम शब्दों में बहुत कुछ कह दिया।🙏🙏

  • Lokesh S.
    a day

    Great human sir irfan khan but brut is biased channel...as evry1 knows the case has nt clear uet but castiesn is a big big curse in indian society shld be abolished by now the politics evolove around it so no politician wd like to do so ..bcz it is the ultimate source of votebank

  • Swapnil K.
    a day

    The poem shows the curse of landlord system and bonded slavery.

  • Ratan K.
    a day

    Very Good Actor Of India Subash Da Good Evening Thanks

  • Ankit C.
    a day

    Company malik ki , maal maalik ka , pysa malik ka , profit malik ka , rules malik ke, Ghar loan ka , gadi loan ki , loan bank ka , school trust ka , dress school ki , kitabein bhi school ki , padhai loan ki aur loan fir se BANK ka ..............fir apna kya.......sheher me DALALI , Commision khouri pesha hai saheb .....Agar gaon bhi is pe utar aaye to kuch ni bachega. MRP dukandar ki fir kisaan ka MSP to fir apna kya....aao thakur ban jaao kheri karo itni hi problem hai to .......pet me Dana aane pe hi INTELLECTUAL banta hai aadmi.

  • Anuradha A.
    a day

    V nice

  • Vaibhav C.
    a day

    Brilliant 😍

  • Nasrin B.
    a day

    No words to express the beauty and truth of the poem

  • Ajayakumar T.
    a day

    He is phenomenon and excellent speaker

  • Raj S.
    a day

    There is no caste system in heaven. You are judged solely by your actions.

  • Mohammed K.
    a day

    High quality

  • Parvez A.
    a day

    Well said legend !!! Apna sirf 2 gaj zameen !!!

  • Ajaykumar G.
    a day

    RIP

  • Tongting D.
    a day

    Who made them upper caste??God??? What kind of god will differentiate between humans? They have 2eyes, 2hands, 2legs etc. Covid doesn't spare them as much as it doesn't spare the Dalits.

