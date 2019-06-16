back

Jugaad Max: This Could Be The Cheapest Iphone

Can’t afford an iPhone? Just fake it. 📱😎Thanks for the pro-tips Tech Burner!

06/16/2019 1:02 PM
  • 653.8k
  • 485

And even more

  1. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  2. Made in India: Standing Wheelchair

  3. Israeli Spyware Targets Indians Through WhatsApp

  4. This Guy Makes A Killing Finding Bugs Online

  5. Fashion During Floods: A Patna Photoshoot

  6. ISRO Chief On Scoring India's Next Big Space Goal

330 comments

  • Jayesh M.
    07/18/2019 18:55

    Use this and look like a complete idiot when people use your phone for making a call

  • Akshat K.
    07/18/2019 17:00

    Don't fake it just earn it❤️🤘 Aajkl phone lena asan hogaya hai😄

  • Sreya M.
    07/18/2019 11:23

    , ekjon ke tag kore de

  • Diwanshu H.
    07/18/2019 03:06

    befaltu mn itna paisa khrch lia tune

  • Suki S.
    07/18/2019 00:21

    buy paste on toilet bowl,door, fridge...

  • Bikiron D.
    07/17/2019 15:17

    kla 😀🤣🤣🤣

  • Vicky M.
    07/17/2019 03:55

    Is this sticker comes with latest version of iOS 12.3.2 ? 🥴

  • Hussain K.
    07/16/2019 16:50

    Beta kuch bhi karlo .... original to original hi hota😎

  • Ąmąn T.
    07/16/2019 16:21

    wanna do this to your phone?

  • Mohammad I.
    07/16/2019 13:55

    Sticket kaha milega

  • Anoop B.
    07/15/2019 09:36

    That sticker you are talking about is just worth 40-50... Not like 1000.. And the second thing...we just love Android and google

  • Arpan D.
    07/15/2019 09:25

    Baap baap hota hai

  • Rudra E.
    07/15/2019 08:56

    Happy gurupoornima 💐🙏🚩 https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1350154261806236&id=100004350245113

  • Tanmay L.
    07/14/2019 20:47

    Ab Kya faayda jaab tune saabko baata hi diya betichod

  • Chetan S.
    07/14/2019 12:13

    Apple make stupid people friendly devices, its not a problem if you own one ,it becomes one when people think apple devices are superior in any context cuz shit they're not.

  • Yashvant H.
    07/14/2019 10:40

    recently i switched to android, iphone touch sucks after an yr , touch doesn't work battery sucks

  • Rohan G.
    07/14/2019 08:42

    half your CMS buddies have this

  • Sai P.
    07/14/2019 06:37

    I'm waiting for @Audi car sticker now for my alto 😉😂😂😂

  • Yogita T.
    07/14/2019 05:38

    ...ye le tera iPhone

  • Imran
    07/13/2019 17:23

    Did you just tell me that the sticker costs upto 1000? 😂