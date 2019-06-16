Jugaad Max: This Could Be The Cheapest Iphone

Can’t afford an iPhone? Just fake it. 📱😎Thanks for the pro-tips Tech Burner!
330 comments
Jayesh M.07/18/2019 18:55
Use this and look like a complete idiot when people use your phone for making a call
Akshat K.07/18/2019 17:00
Don't fake it just earn it❤️🤘 Aajkl phone lena asan hogaya hai😄
Sreya M.07/18/2019 11:23
, ekjon ke tag kore de
Diwanshu H.07/18/2019 03:06
befaltu mn itna paisa khrch lia tune
Suki S.07/18/2019 00:21
buy paste on toilet bowl,door, fridge...
Bikiron D.07/17/2019 15:17
kla 😀🤣🤣🤣
Vicky M.07/17/2019 03:55
Is this sticker comes with latest version of iOS 12.3.2 ? 🥴
Hussain K.07/16/2019 16:50
Beta kuch bhi karlo .... original to original hi hota😎
Ąmąn T.07/16/2019 16:21
wanna do this to your phone?
Mohammad I.07/16/2019 13:55
Sticket kaha milega
Anoop B.07/15/2019 09:36
That sticker you are talking about is just worth 40-50... Not like 1000.. And the second thing...we just love Android and google
Arpan D.07/15/2019 09:25
Baap baap hota hai
Rudra E.07/15/2019 08:56
Happy gurupoornima 💐🙏🚩 https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1350154261806236&id=100004350245113
Tanmay L.07/14/2019 20:47
Ab Kya faayda jaab tune saabko baata hi diya betichod
Chetan S.07/14/2019 12:13
Apple make stupid people friendly devices, its not a problem if you own one ,it becomes one when people think apple devices are superior in any context cuz shit they're not.
Yashvant H.07/14/2019 10:40
recently i switched to android, iphone touch sucks after an yr , touch doesn't work battery sucks
Rohan G.07/14/2019 08:42
half your CMS buddies have this
Sai P.07/14/2019 06:37
I'm waiting for @Audi car sticker now for my alto 😉😂😂😂
Yogita T.07/14/2019 05:38
...ye le tera iPhone
Imran07/13/2019 17:23
Did you just tell me that the sticker costs upto 1000? 😂