Kamal Haasan’s Controversial Kashmir Remark

Did Kamal Haasan really say he was in favour of a plebiscite in Kashmir? 🗳
223 comments
Ilaya B.03/07/2019 06:08
திமுக ஸ்டாலின் கைகூலி கமல் துரோகி
Dhana B.03/06/2019 18:47
Wats wrong in his remarks??? Are you ready to die for the nation then why should be the soldiers when we have option
Santosh K.03/06/2019 10:12
What he is said is correct... "stop the bleed first then pursue with counter attack" ... What's wrong in this
குரு ப.03/06/2019 02:02
Senseless North Hindian medias can never understand a matured comment from a good man...
Dhanush J.03/05/2019 19:19
The video appeared as sponsored in my feed. Meaning the page is pushing it. Someone is paying for it to be pushed. Now, more than any other time, efforts to find a solution to the long standing problem of Kashmir should be appreciated instead of being used to garner hatred for people who want to solve problems and take away political leverage. Kamal Hassan sir has clearly said that the "Plebiscite should have happened by now (meaning it should have happened a long time ago). Why has it not happened yet ?" Is what he asks. As an Indian who has his fellow countrymen dying for the cause, of Kashmir being part of India, I feel he has a right to ask that question. It doesn't matter who lives in Kashmir (Indians or Pakistanis) if we keep losing lives. I am pro life. I want the soldiers of my country to live and come back to their families. If you call me anti national for wanting that, go take up the mantle of standing at the LoC and then I'll shut up. It doesn't matter if terrorists don't respect democratic procedure. We do. The people of Kashmir do(look up the voter turnouts for elections, be surprised) They deserve to have a say in what happens to them. What are we so afraid of ? Why should their opinions have no weight whatsoever ? Instead of sensationalism, if you have an actual solution to the problem, people might actually respect your word.
Mahindran J.03/05/2019 17:43
Shit happens... Happened too.. Perfect is no more in politics... It's your shit too
Ram D.03/05/2019 17:10
Poda nayee
Vishnu P.03/05/2019 15:58
Exactly say no to war whether it is india or pakistan they have family friends and their surroundings life is so short and precisious
Mathan K.03/05/2019 14:08
Unmai thalai thalai van tamil nadu
Yokesh K.03/05/2019 11:50
Mmm 🤔
Sudharshan A.03/05/2019 09:17
Hal_at😈😈😈
Yarab J.03/05/2019 07:30
Hi
Gangeshwaran T.03/05/2019 07:28
Worth less speech.... he have a rights to say inside his house not my nation!!!!!
Praveen M.03/04/2019 17:55
Are we going to witness another kejriwal.. ? sorry,we like u as a legendary actor not as a politician.
Sekar R.03/04/2019 17:32
மூடிட்டு போடா பரதேசி. இத பாக்கரவரக்கும் நானும் உன் ரசிகந்தான்டா. காசுக்காக அரசியல் பன்னாதடா நாயே
Ajay S.03/04/2019 16:07
Simple...Watch Hey Ram and Vishwaroopam 1,2 by Kamalhaasan..You will know the India- Kashmir Politics and World Terrorism. .Very Detailed Writing and Direction by Kamalhaasan...You Saffron people will know his patriotism there.
Ajay S.03/04/2019 16:01
Times Now twisted Kamal Sir's speech...You fool Times Now, If you don't know Tamil ask us...We will teach you tamil and will translate what Kamalhaasan told...Don't translate on your own...Thanks Brut India for saying this to mass public...We people of Tamilnadu are so clear and Brilliant enough to decode the depth meaning about Kamalhaasan Patriotism. Few Saffron party media and persons might find difficult to digest his points..Its nature...
Uma03/04/2019 10:15
What you (kamal) said is a matured statement......But see the negative comments from some people......Think these people needs some more years to know their own attitude
Suja S.03/04/2019 05:28
super statement
Rajesh03/04/2019 04:42
Super good morning