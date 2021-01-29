back

Kashmir's First Igloo Café

So cool! ❄ Tourists can now chill in Kashmir's first ever igloo café.

29/01/2021 1:27 PM
  • 27.5K
  • 25

10 comments

  • Shivam S.
    2 days

    Bhaai.. after graduation Hobe naki??

  • Dar R.
    2 days

    My kashmir my pride . I love my kashmir 💜💜

  • Shobana N.
    3 days

    Great for winter tourists.🙂🙏👍👏

  • Nick G.
    3 days

  • Muhammed S.
    3 days

    Kashmiri's can't chill being occupied under heavy Indian troops !! Kashmiri's can't chill being suffering killing of their loved ones !! Kashmiri's can't chill being prisoned by the Curfews !! Kashmiri's can't chill being crying for their missing loved ones !!

  • Omhir G.
    4 days

    Soon indians will have to apply for visa to visit kashmir..

  • Utpala D.
    4 days

    Beautiful

  • Pallavi C.
    4 days

    Lovely idea. At least some positive news after a long time.

  • Nagesh K.
    4 days

    Incredible

  • Madhumita G.
    4 days

    So beautiful. Wish Kashmir becomes the jannat of india again

