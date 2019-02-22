back
Kashmiri Students Thank Sikhs For Protection
These harmless students were targeted for being Kashmiris. But a group of Sikhs helped them with food, shelter and transport and ensured they returned to their state safe. 👳🙏
02/22/2019 11:26 AM
761 comments
Lateef A.03/14/2019 03:42
Who brutally killed. Raped indiscriminatly1.5 lakh kahmiries'thousands women from last30 yrs????????? Is it appreciating
Lateef A.03/14/2019 03:35
Absolutely right but try to understand this all was planned by?????????? U don't know cunning sister agencies (your)
Vikram S.03/12/2019 10:14
Khalistani help own brothers
Inam U.03/12/2019 08:23
Vaah sardar ji isse dherm ki tarif aour achchai ki pahchan hai jabardasti sub khatm ho zayga
Thakur Y.03/12/2019 06:54
That's why 370 and 35A should be removed, to these kind of cases, India feel equal
Vikas G.03/12/2019 06:32
Yeh brut india not favour of indian pepple. Thy make false story.. kashmiri r in kashmire beat evsry one.. thy rasise slogan of azadi.. thu deserve right path.. to give them ticket to kashmir
Aman P.03/12/2019 06:04
Kashmiri pandits?? Kisne dekha , muje aaj tak na ek vedio mili hai na hi us time ka koi newspaper cuttings dikhi jin kashmiri pandits ki baat ye log karte hain..
Gaurav S.03/12/2019 05:55
And admin of brut page is supporter of pakistani terrorism and congress party ....it's time to unfollow this page ... pkmkb ...🇮🇳
Shabeer A.03/12/2019 03:31
Great job done
Bahadur S.03/11/2019 19:10
भाईयों यह देख कर बहुत अच्छा लगा सिख भाईयों को मै दिल से आप लोगों की इस सेवा भाव केलिए दिल नमन करता हूँ मै आप सब के लिए बस इतना ही कह सकता हूँ की जो बोले सो निहाल ससिरीया काल वाहे गुरु जी की जय वाहे गुरु जी का खालसा
Aashish R.03/11/2019 18:30
What a good tunning between Islamic terrerist nd Khalistani terrerist
WaniKisar03/11/2019 18:24
Sikh r my brother And I love him so much I am thankful to you that u Have save our brothers U r legend in the world I salute you
Syed O.03/11/2019 17:58
Appreciate my sikh brother
Er B.03/11/2019 16:32
What about kashmiri pandits massacre ?
Som S.03/11/2019 15:54
Many of them celebrated ... Are they really so innocent..
Marshall R.03/11/2019 13:38
Even a Sikh was a PM of our country.
Jagroop S.03/11/2019 12:26
Muslim ❤
Manjinder R.03/11/2019 12:17
Shame on Nikhil Sharma Guru Teg Bhadaur already saved you otherwise your name would be Khan
Rather A.03/11/2019 10:35
Indian's couldn't do in past 70 yrs, Sikhs did that with in only 70 hrs. Salute you Sikh brothers
DrAmit G.03/11/2019 09:20
अपने पैरो मे कुल्हाड़ी मारना इसी को कहते है