back
Kerala Class 10 Girl’s Vocab Wows Tharoor
It took this Class 10 girl to prove there are words that even Shashi Tharoor doesn’t know the meaning of. Thanks to @clubfmkerala.
11/11/2020 1:27 PM
129 comments
MD M.6 days
Khehta bhi deewana Sunta bhi deewana
ஒரு நிமிஷம் .6 days
It's not about English or Knowledge or how much it's useful in day to day life. It's all about motivating an young child by a National leader, and making her a Visionary. Be above petty politics while Commenting on such a nice video friends.
Mohit B.20/11/2020 04:55
Pronunciations please
Md S.16/11/2020 14:24
Aṇṇa sariyaya manuṣyane certtu... Pumpkin Anna
Abhijay M.15/11/2020 20:45
Over acting. Political games cheap and dirty
Riya M.15/11/2020 19:21
മലയാളി പൊളിയല്ലെ
Akshat P.15/11/2020 13:25
He is bhadwa
Udayabhanu N.15/11/2020 03:12
There is nothing wrong if someone trying to expand capabilities
Imran U.15/11/2020 01:24
Adorable
Arun S.14/11/2020 19:29
ABS - Absolute Bull shit !
Sneha N.14/11/2020 02:02
But what does it mean? Is it in the dictionary
Rinju J.13/11/2020 16:59
I am also his huge fan 😁
Amit H.13/11/2020 15:35
Chup mdharchord
Rahul T.13/11/2020 14:59
Verbal diarrhea.. 🤐
Rajat B.13/11/2020 09:39
STEP 1:Search google for hard words STEP 2 :COMBINE ALL WORDS WITHOUT MAKING ANY MEANING STEP 3 :vomit!!
Pranay G.13/11/2020 08:26
Nonsense
Mohammed N.13/11/2020 07:52
"English is just a language it is not an introduction to your intelligence"👈 Keep it in your mind...
Sumon13/11/2020 06:01
Gosh! I can't even remember the name of white carrot 🤣😉. Now seriously she is on 🔥. Much love and best wishes 🖤
K V.13/11/2020 00:56
Congrats. You did well. It is your passion. Girl may you advance even to greater level.
Amran A.12/11/2020 22:09
Sashi tharoor such a learned and passionate political figure 😍😍he deserves to be indian pm..