Kerala Class 10 Girl’s Vocab Wows Tharoor

It took this Class 10 girl to prove there are words that even Shashi Tharoor doesn’t know the meaning of. Thanks to @clubfmkerala.

11/11/2020 1:27 PM
  • 366.7K
  • 182

129 comments

  • MD M.
    6 days

    Khehta bhi deewana Sunta bhi deewana

  • ஒரு நிமிஷம் .
    6 days

    It's not about English or Knowledge or how much it's useful in day to day life. It's all about motivating an young child by a National leader, and making her a Visionary. Be above petty politics while Commenting on such a nice video friends.

  • Mohit B.
    20/11/2020 04:55

    Pronunciations please

  • Md S.
    16/11/2020 14:24

    Aṇṇa sariyaya manuṣyane certtu... Pumpkin Anna

  • Abhijay M.
    15/11/2020 20:45

    Over acting. Political games cheap and dirty

  • Riya M.
    15/11/2020 19:21

    മലയാളി പൊളിയല്ലെ

  • Akshat P.
    15/11/2020 13:25

    He is bhadwa

  • Udayabhanu N.
    15/11/2020 03:12

    There is nothing wrong if someone trying to expand capabilities

  • Imran U.
    15/11/2020 01:24

    Adorable

  • Arun S.
    14/11/2020 19:29

    ABS - Absolute Bull shit !

  • Sneha N.
    14/11/2020 02:02

    But what does it mean? Is it in the dictionary

  • Rinju J.
    13/11/2020 16:59

    I am also his huge fan 😁

  • Amit H.
    13/11/2020 15:35

    Chup mdharchord

  • Rahul T.
    13/11/2020 14:59

    Verbal diarrhea.. 🤐

  • Rajat B.
    13/11/2020 09:39

    STEP 1:Search google for hard words STEP 2 :COMBINE ALL WORDS WITHOUT MAKING ANY MEANING STEP 3 :vomit!!

  • Pranay G.
    13/11/2020 08:26

    Nonsense

  • Mohammed N.
    13/11/2020 07:52

    "English is just a language it is not an introduction to your intelligence"👈 Keep it in your mind...

  • Sumon
    13/11/2020 06:01

    Gosh! I can't even remember the name of white carrot 🤣😉. Now seriously she is on 🔥. Much love and best wishes 🖤

  • K V.
    13/11/2020 00:56

    Congrats. You did well. It is your passion. Girl may you advance even to greater level.

  • Amran A.
    12/11/2020 22:09

    Sashi tharoor such a learned and passionate political figure 😍😍he deserves to be indian pm..

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

