Kerala Elephant Death Angers Maneka Gandhi

1247 comments
Anthony D.11 hours
What was she doing when so many migrants were dying on the road did her govt do something where was she sleeping in quarantine
Fazal E.14 hours
Crocodile tears Bloody look in Kashmir How many people are killing by Indian army Safe human Safe humanity
Shakila B.15 hours
What a liar she is. Shame on such people 😠😠
Harpreet C.a day
The retard loser who did this should also be killed same way
Anees F.2 days
Well said mam.nature need to be protected
Kislay K.2 days
Sach karwa hota hai
Ppm I.2 days
I
Joseph R.2 days
You belong to which schedule Maneka Gandhi??
Mukti P.2 days
They cannot see the poor people suffering so much during the lock down.... traveling long distance to their home.....shameless.... woman....worried about a elephant.....it's good to worry about such cruelty on animals but for the people aren't they worried....?
Shatendra Y.2 days
She has turned into a pure politician from a sensitive animal activist.
Sathya N.2 days
Can you expect that people are dying by your government policies. Not even a single person from BJP worried about migrants and their deaths. That to you are sitting in Delhi and speaking about Mallapuram is great comedy. Modi and your government are not worried about country.
Lakshmi N.2 days
Those who kill the elephants or other animals will get bigger punishment from God for sure😠😠😠
Santosh S.2 days
Don't do politics madam ,it's known to every body that daughter of Veerappan who killed 1000 of elephants is from BJP .
D M.2 days
Please stop nonsense... You people never spoke when migrated labours walked for kms... You people never spoke when politicians did scams You people never spoke when Bureaucrats supported illitrate politicians for scams You people never spoke when a common man suffered for decades in this democratic country. Wether the Gandhi & Co are in BJP or Congress for their own benefits and business, I sincerely feel that the public should boycott this family. You talking about sack and jail is a joke coz public know how your family has ruined nation. Just because of the current government we're falling into a stream line starting from LOC LAC GST Etc.
Ishak H.2 days
Few days after this incident, a pregnant cow in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh accidently ate fire cracker hidden in wheat and it's mouth got shredded into pieces. This BJP Hindu terrorist slave Menaka Gandhi haven't addressed that incident yet. She said the elephant incident happened in Malapuram district in Kerala and accused it as the most violent district in India. In truth, her motto was to degrade the Malapuram district in front of the world as it is a Muslim majority state. Also, the incident actually happened in the neighboring district, Palakkad. This is how BJP and RSS work in India. They don't hesitate to tell obvious lies and are full of shit. BJP and RSS collectively known as Sangpariwar is a cancer that spread across the India.
Rama A.3 days
Why, there is a lady who told truth, and can't bear it. The planet not only belong to us, it's for all living creatures. They are more literate but heartless killers.😠😠😠😠😠
Shaik M.3 days
Madam, please react the same way for the migrants also....
James R.3 days
She is nothing but planned her own way to accuse CM of kerala
Saratha J.3 days
no matter what...we indians believe in mothernature... let mothernature handle this elephant's pain n suffering! seriously...
Imran H.3 days
Bluff master