Kerala’s Government Hospitals Outshine The Rest
God’s own country also has the best government hospitals in India.
11/17/2019 4:57 AM
Anzar M.2 days
മലയാളി പൊളിയല്ലേ
Subin K.5 days
Proud
Shibin A.6 days
Wowww....
Xab S.7 days
Kerala is No1 . 100%😍. till the date bjp get 1 seat there. that day it will get reduced to 90%
Sahil V.12/10/2019 06:21
Kerala Da 💪💪💪
Reshma P.12/09/2019 16:19
Want to know some facts of K E R A L A ??????👇 The first beggar-free city in India. India’s first ‘Digital State’ -2015 The first state to have 100% banking inclusion - 2007 First school for girls (1859) unprecedented in the Indian subcontinent First mosque in India is 629 AD( 7th oldest in the world) First church in India (52 AD). Christianity has been in Kerala longer than it has been in Europe. First synagogue in India (the oldest active synagogue in the Commonwealth of Nations) The first state in India to reach 100% literacy rate. The first state in India to receive rain from the Southwest monsoon 🙂 UNICEF and the World Health Organization(WHO) designated Kerala the world's first "baby-friendly state" Listed in world top 5 family destinations by Lonely Planet repeatedly (in 2016 as well) UN awarded Kerala for its global leadership in creating innovative initiatives for sustainable tourism, (the first time India has ever won the recognition) Natgeo - Ten Paradises of the world' and '50 of the world's top places to see Highest Human Development Index The highest literacy rate The highest life expectancy(77yrs) The highest sex ratio (F more the M) The highest media exposure (99%) Highest % of elders (12.6 %) Cleanest city 2016 -Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on the basis solid municipal waste mgmt Highest per capita liquor consumption Highest gold buyers (20 % India yrly) The highest mobile penetration Highest road density in India (5,268.69 km per 1,000 sq km Highest home ownership (87.5 %) The highest rural per capita consumption per month Highest Remittances -40% of india Rs 1 lakh crore ($14.9 billion) in the third quarter of 2015-16. Highest hospitals beds 330 beds per 100000 Kerala with only 2.76 per cent of Indian population, utilises nearly 15 per cent of the consumer durables in India The leading destination for luxury cars (13 % sales of premium cars.) BSNL-Kerala is the highest profit making circle in the country Ranks second as state with least poverty (Goa is 1) .7% while national average is 21.92%. Lowest maternal mortality rate. Lowest Infant mortality rate (12 per 1,000 ) India stands at 44! Lowest Hunger index -17.66 (India is 23.31.) The lowest population growth rate. The least corrupted state. All the 11 public services are ranked the least corrupt in the country. 25% of India's 15,000 plant species are in Kerala. Supplies 60% of worlds white coir fibre. The world's oldest teak plantation. Has the oldest existing martial art form, Kalaripayattu, dates back more than 2000 years. Has the oldest library. Kerala is the only state in India with palliative care policy (Palliative care is an approach that improves the quality of life of patients and their families facing the problem associated with life-threatening illness) Kerala has only 3% of India's population but It provides two-thirds of India's palliative care services. This level of learning by non-Brahmin learning was not seen in other parts of India. Three gold loan companies in Kerala have more precious metal in their vaults than the gold reserves of Singapore, Sweden or Australia. Worlds Largest and Longest Teak are in Kerala. Worlds Only Teak Museum is in Nilambur, Kerala . The only drive in Beach in India is Muzhuppilangadi, Kannur, North Kerala Kerala is also the first 'Open Defecation-free State' in the country. SIMPLY SUPER 👍👌
Aji K.12/09/2019 11:07
കൊച്ചേ സുഖങ്ങളൊക്കെ തന്നേ രാജേഷിനോടും വാവയോടും അന്വേഷണം പറയുക
Joby T.12/08/2019 18:16
💕💕💕
Sajil K.12/08/2019 17:11
i am Proud to be a teacher സഖാവ്
Surej S.12/08/2019 14:14
If this is what you call best then I can't imagine what the worst must be like😱I've been to some government hospitals in Kerala, the less said the better
Mauly S.12/08/2019 10:07
We have the best government hospitals that’s why our ministers going abroad for treatment 😫 better you people do a documentary on why India ministers talking abroad treatment on an annual basis, definitely the % would increase, also you can suggest which all the best hospitals in abroad that would help these ministers next time when opt to go out for treatment.
അഭിരാം എ.12/08/2019 08:10
But our chief minister and ruling party secretary will always fly to capitalist US ( according to them) for health check up 😒😒😒
Rishi D.12/08/2019 08:06
Malayali💪keralite💪❤
Aswin K.12/08/2019 02:09
But our ministers and chief ministers go to America and other foreign countries for treatment
Sarin M.12/07/2019 15:23
Kerala:the role model state for remaining India
Jismy V.12/06/2019 10:22
Cuz we respect human lives over cows'.
Logesh A.12/06/2019 09:25
But still they have to come to Tamilanadu for better treatment
Febin D.12/06/2019 08:01
മലയാളി ഡാ 💪😉
Musaffea V.12/05/2019 18:08
Silent crusader. Work speaks volumes rather than media coverage
അപ്പൂസ് ക.12/05/2019 17:41
Pinarayi Vijayan - Kerala CM ❤️