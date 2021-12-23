back

Kite Flying Goes Horribly Wrong In Sri Lanka

This man went to fly a kite with his friends. But it was him who went flying 30 feet off the ground... 🪁

23/12/2021 3:32 PM
  • 8.3M
  • 5.3K

Portraits

  1. 6:46

    How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau

  2. 3:00

    An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport

  3. 1:50

    CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?

  4. 3:03

    The Surya Namaskar Story

  5. 2:33

    Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat

  6. 4:31

    Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row

1524 comments

  • Kapani S.
    6 hours

    We provide the best funeral setup. Please contact us 😝

  • Wichi D.
    6 hours

    He did that on purpose, I would of left him there clueless till he figures out how much of a dumbass he is for staying held on even tho u seen everyone let go

  • Prince D.
    6 hours

    Fake video.

  • Miguel N.
    6 hours

    U know how some people bring up the scenario of “what if u were hanging off of a cliff with someone and you had to pull yourself up” as a reason to work out. And people say “I would never be in a situation like that” this is definitely a situation where working out would have been beneficial but people would definitely say they’d never be in this situation. Well, it looks like it’s definitely possible…ima go do some chin ups 🙄

  • Marco D.
    7 hours

    Sikit pigi bulan🤣

  • Louis M.
    8 hours

    😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆

  • Kenny J.
    9 hours

    Idiot man

  • Lerry F.
    10 hours

    pangit kabonding tropa nya

  • Aden H.
    11 hours

    There were still people holding on to the rope just not as many so they guy in the front got lifted off that's why the rope stayed under tension and didn't take him away

  • Amit S.
    11 hours

    ah dekhla fun 😄

  • Nana P.
    12 hours

    Dumb shit.

  • Peter W.
    13 hours

    Slide down the rope?

  • Pamngai C.
    14 hours

    Fake

  • Arghanil M.
    15 hours

    Sliding down the rope isn’t an option?

  • Steve O.
    16 hours

    What a dumbass

  • Eliézer G.
    16 hours

    kkkkkkk

  • Anth O.
    18 hours

    Wow amazing kite flying out with men

  • Saitama O.
    19 hours

    Graape!

  • Popoy P.
    20 hours

    Tawag jan BOBO haha

  • Jez S.
    a day

    Baga

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.