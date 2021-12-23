Kite Flying Goes Horribly Wrong In Sri Lanka

How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport
CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?
The Surya Namaskar Story
Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat
Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row
We provide the best funeral setup.
Please contact us 😝
He did that on purpose, I would of left him there clueless till he figures out how much of a dumbass he is for staying held on even tho u seen everyone let go
Fake video.
U know how some people bring up the scenario of “what if u were hanging off of a cliff with someone and you had to pull yourself up” as a reason to work out. And people say “I would never be in a situation like that” this is definitely a situation where working out would have been beneficial but people would definitely say they’d never be in this situation. Well, it looks like it’s definitely possible…ima go do some chin ups 🙄
Sikit pigi bulan🤣
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
Idiot man
pangit kabonding tropa nya
There were still people holding on to the rope just not as many so they guy in the front got lifted off that's why the rope stayed under tension and didn't take him away
ah dekhla fun 😄
Dumb shit.
Slide down the rope?
Fake
Sliding down the rope isn’t an option?
What a dumbass
kkkkkkk
Wow amazing kite flying out with men
Graape!
Tawag jan BOBO haha
Baga
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1524 comments
Kapani S.6 hours
We provide the best funeral setup. Please contact us 😝
Wichi D.6 hours
He did that on purpose, I would of left him there clueless till he figures out how much of a dumbass he is for staying held on even tho u seen everyone let go
Prince D.6 hours
Fake video.
Miguel N.6 hours
U know how some people bring up the scenario of “what if u were hanging off of a cliff with someone and you had to pull yourself up” as a reason to work out. And people say “I would never be in a situation like that” this is definitely a situation where working out would have been beneficial but people would definitely say they’d never be in this situation. Well, it looks like it’s definitely possible…ima go do some chin ups 🙄
Marco D.7 hours
Sikit pigi bulan🤣
Louis M.8 hours
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
Kenny J.9 hours
Idiot man
Lerry F.10 hours
pangit kabonding tropa nya
Aden H.11 hours
There were still people holding on to the rope just not as many so they guy in the front got lifted off that's why the rope stayed under tension and didn't take him away
Amit S.11 hours
ah dekhla fun 😄
Nana P.12 hours
Dumb shit.
Peter W.13 hours
Slide down the rope?
Pamngai C.14 hours
Fake
Arghanil M.15 hours
Sliding down the rope isn’t an option?
Steve O.16 hours
What a dumbass
Eliézer G.16 hours
kkkkkkk
Anth O.18 hours
Wow amazing kite flying out with men
Saitama O.19 hours
Graape!
Popoy P.20 hours
Tawag jan BOBO haha
Jez S.a day
Baga