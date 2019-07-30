Kohli Says Rohit Rift Rumours Are False

Is there a split between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma? The India captain tried to silence the gossip. 🤫
Pammi K.09/04/2019 13:50
Stay true to yourself. You are a wonderful person. Your heart is pure...
Ranjeev K.08/17/2019 12:00
Aurat ka chakkar babu bhaiya...Aurat ka chakkar
Pawan K.08/17/2019 10:23
Rohit best player
Prakash P.08/17/2019 09:51
Virat Alwz Great
Aniket R.08/17/2019 07:18
is getting pleasure of all these stuffs cc: 😂😜
Prem D.08/17/2019 04:42
2no better player bt final me ya samifinal me khelne ka jajba nahi gabra jate he best player mahi- and jadeja
Ajay K.08/17/2019 03:21
Hit man captain
VK V.08/17/2019 02:35
Kholi sir
Vikas B.08/16/2019 15:20
Kohli is goli
Vikas B.08/16/2019 15:20
Nhi
Sabbu K.08/16/2019 14:50
Good
Soumyaraj G.08/16/2019 14:21
ki bujhli ??
Mukesh R.08/16/2019 13:48
To twitter mai unfollow krna vo bi jhooth dikhaya gaya tha
Akhilesh Y.08/16/2019 13:13
Virat kohli
Alok D.08/16/2019 11:07
DEAR Bcci Rohit ko team se NIKALO...
Arunkumar U.08/16/2019 06:57
nee sonnieyeh naaladi Kum velukum sanda nu Athellam onnum Ila da😂
Banty B.08/16/2019 05:51
B
Virat T.08/16/2019 03:43
Cricket king
Ilaya T.08/16/2019 02:01
nanba download pannu daa
Roshan S.08/15/2019 17:22
Hitman