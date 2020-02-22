Sedition Case Against Bangalore 19-Year-Old
Kunal Kamra Doesn’t Care About Hate
Robin K.4 hours
Tujhe bhi jinnah wali azadi milegi [email protected]@[email protected]€ ..
Sabbir K.4 hours
We like you kid
Pardeep B.7 hours
Chutya kamra
Rizwan A.7 hours
These Sanghi minded people are intoxicating the entire India and is responsible for bringing the image of India down.
Anurag N.8 hours
You won't see a comedian making reverse political joke with that of Mr. Kamra.
Andrew S.10 hours
Kamran nations hero
Diana P.10 hours
Good for you Kamra. Way to go Man👍👌🙏
Nikhil H.10 hours
"Abey Joke kaha hain"???? Is the biggest joke of Kunal KAMRA
Nikhil H.11 hours
Train pe ayega toh pela jayoge. Ao kamra ao
Dany B.12 hours
Kunal is a hero. He redefined the word rebel. A true patriot who really want to see his country excel not juts want to to pretend that it's excelling. Respect.
Mathaikutty V.12 hours
Jai ho..
Mukesh G.16 hours
Where you went all these days chota bhai.... you are such a crap to society..... and Brut you too.... just a joke 😂👍👍👍
Awadhesh U.20 hours
metro ma latka ka hospital bhi phu cha denga tera jihadi dost gadha
Praveen S.21 hours
-Even here BJP trolls are blabbering. Stupid Bhakts...
Jay D.21 hours
Moron
Nikhil S.a day
BC Tera baap ne metro banaya. ?
Bikash G.a day
Kutaaaaa to kahan banega mandir tere takle mathe pe,,aastin k sap,,
Rajan T.a day
Supreme Court ke decision se sabse zyaada loss kk ko hua bichara Berozgaar ho gya atleast ek do episode kam ho gye😂😂
Siddhartha A.a day
Oooh the comments here . And the mandir-masjid arguments . Some people are jokes themselves . Salute Kunal , you know the trigger soooo welll . XD
Kairav S.a day
Brutindia walon tumhari maa bhi chudegu