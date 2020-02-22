back

Kunal Kamra Doesn’t Care About Hate

Kunal Kamra, the unofficial leader of the opposition...

02/22/2020 6:57 AM
474 comments

  • Robin K.
    4 hours

    Tujhe bhi jinnah wali azadi milegi [email protected]@[email protected]€ ..

  • Sabbir K.
    4 hours

    We like you kid

  • Pardeep B.
    7 hours

    Chutya kamra

  • Rizwan A.
    7 hours

    These Sanghi minded people are intoxicating the entire India and is responsible for bringing the image of India down.

  • Anurag N.
    8 hours

    You won't see a comedian making reverse political joke with that of Mr. Kamra.

  • Andrew S.
    10 hours

    Kamran nations hero

  • Diana P.
    10 hours

    Good for you Kamra. Way to go Man👍👌🙏

  • Nikhil H.
    10 hours

    "Abey Joke kaha hain"???? Is the biggest joke of Kunal KAMRA

  • Nikhil H.
    11 hours

    Train pe ayega toh pela jayoge. Ao kamra ao

  • Dany B.
    12 hours

    Kunal is a hero. He redefined the word rebel. A true patriot who really want to see his country excel not juts want to to pretend that it's excelling. Respect.

  • Mathaikutty V.
    12 hours

    Jai ho..

  • Mukesh G.
    16 hours

    Where you went all these days chota bhai.... you are such a crap to society..... and Brut you too.... just a joke 😂👍👍👍

  • Awadhesh U.
    20 hours

    metro ma latka ka hospital bhi phu cha denga tera jihadi dost gadha

  • Praveen S.
    21 hours

    -Even here BJP trolls are blabbering. Stupid Bhakts...

  • Jay D.
    21 hours

    Moron

  • Nikhil S.
    a day

    BC Tera baap ne metro banaya. ?

  • Bikash G.
    a day

    Kutaaaaa to kahan banega mandir tere takle mathe pe,,aastin k sap,,

  • Rajan T.
    a day

    Supreme Court ke decision se sabse zyaada loss kk ko hua bichara Berozgaar ho gya atleast ek do episode kam ho gye😂😂

  • Siddhartha A.
    a day

    Oooh the comments here . And the mandir-masjid arguments . Some people are jokes themselves . Salute Kunal , you know the trigger soooo welll . XD

  • Kairav S.
    a day

    Brutindia walon tumhari maa bhi chudegu