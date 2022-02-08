back
Lata Mangeshkar: The Queen Of Melody
A career spanning over seven decades, she recorded her first song in 1942. She lent her voice to generations of leading actresses and even made India's first PM teary-eyed with her tribute to soldiers. Here's the story of India's nightingale...
Despite the sibling rivalry between them, her camaraderie with her sister Asha Bhosle was well known of. Here's what Asha Bhosle had to say about her sister's condition before she passed away: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/lata-mangeshkar-and-asha-bhosle-the-sibling-revelry-1909358-2022-02-06 https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/lata-mangeshkar-and-asha-bhosle-the-sibling-revelry-1909358-2022-02-06
Her last wish to god is to free her from the cycle of birth and death and goes back to godhead.. May god grant her last wish🙏🙏🙏Om shanthi 🙏🙏🙏
rest in peace queen
Que en Paz Descanse 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹
Not compare in the world
Legend of voices
लता जी ने वैक्सीन ले ली होती तो आज हमारे बीच होतीं। https://youtu.be/InBDaLsb7p0
REST IN PEACE HOUNABLE BHARAT RATAN LATA MANGESHKAR JEE ( Indian playback singer ), you will be always in memories
In just few years Bollywood lost so many irreplaceable legends like Lata Ji,Imran sir and Rishi sir.very sad indeed.
redefined excellence.
