Lata Mangeshkar: The Queen Of Melody

A career spanning over seven decades, she recorded her first song in 1942. She lent her voice to generations of leading actresses and even made India's first PM teary-eyed with her tribute to soldiers. Here's the story of India's nightingale...

08/02/2022 11:30 AMupdated: 08/02/2022 11:31 AM
  • 45.4K
  • 24

20 comments

  • Jyoti S.
    3 hours

    🙏🙏

  • Francis X.
    4 hours

    Very heart touching n we will always remember You ma'am Tribute video 👇 https://youtu.be/sjdsnZt1REw

  • Sonu S.
    7 hours

    Hello

  • Brut India
    8 hours

    Despite the sibling rivalry between them, her camaraderie with her sister Asha Bhosle was well known of. Here's what Asha Bhosle had to say about her sister's condition before she passed away: https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/lata-mangeshkar-and-asha-bhosle-the-sibling-revelry-1909358-2022-02-06 https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/lata-mangeshkar-and-asha-bhosle-the-sibling-revelry-1909358-2022-02-06

  • Love K.
    14 hours

    Her last wish to god is to free her from the cycle of birth and death and goes back to godhead.. May god grant her last wish🙏🙏🙏Om shanthi 🙏🙏🙏

  • Saint D.
    16 hours

    rest in peace queen

  • Zubair A.
    16 hours

    https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZswjwSFjAP/?utm_medium=copy_link

  • Yusuf A.
    17 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Maggie A.
    18 hours

    Que en Paz Descanse 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

  • Afzal K.
    19 hours

    Not compare in the world

  • Afzal K.
    19 hours

    Legend of voices

  • Vishu J.
    20 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/462739294098431/posts/1578481089190907/?app=fbl Brilliant song on Lata Didi. Very well written. Very impressive. Love u lata didi. ❤️👍

  • Satish M.
    20 hours

    लता जी ने वैक्सीन ले ली होती तो आज हमारे बीच होतीं। https://youtu.be/InBDaLsb7p0

  • Mujeeb H.
    a day

    REST IN PEACE HOUNABLE BHARAT RATAN LATA MANGESHKAR JEE ( Indian playback singer ), you will be always in memories

  • Roland R.
    a day

  • SYed I.
    a day

    https://youtu.be/IEsSUo3ajwA

  • Nima W.
    a day

    In just few years Bollywood lost so many irreplaceable legends like Lata Ji,Imran sir and Rishi sir.very sad indeed.

  • Wali K.
    a day

    😅 marasi

  • Dolly M.
    a day

    redefined excellence.

  • Pooja K.
    a day

    ❤️

