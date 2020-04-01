back

Locals Loot Flour Truck In Rajasthan Amid Lockdown

The locals in Kota, Rajasthan, raided a pick-up truck loaded with flour during India’s 21-day Covid-19 lockdown. 😮

04/01/2020 9:57 AMupdated: 04/01/2020 11:01 AM
  • 55.8k
  • 84

And even more

  1. 1:17

    Locals Loot Flour Truck In Rajasthan Amid Lockdown

  2. 3:01

    The MBA YouTuber Who Feeds Hungry Children

  3. 4:37

    2013 Modi Slams 2019 Modi

  4. 1:16

    Food Combos Not For The Faint-Hearted

  5. 2:10

    What Do Kids In School Around The World Eat?

  6. 1:09

    The World’s Most Expensive Chocolate

71 comments

  • Rahil A.
    3 days

    Or ameer log bade aram se keh de rahe h ki lockdown ko aagey bhi support karenge.

  • Yogendra S.
    5 days

    Tu bhi tha kya

  • Iyappan
    5 days

    Hi

  • Manjunath N.
    5 days

    Stupid brut.. Let us be safe from Corona epidemic.. We don't require your stupid post..you are No good to society.. Legal actions should be taken against you for spreading hate.

  • Aamit P.
    5 days

    Brut, where is your camp to support india in this tough times

  • David G.
    5 days

    Poverty is extreme in India.....just like homelessness is in Trumpland's NWO Inc....

  • Meenakshi K.
    5 days

    Kaha gya abhi modi? He spread disaster Without any plan#changecurrency-coronalowckeddown#

  • Tarun K.
    5 days

    sir

  • Vivek T.
    5 days

    so this has already started

  • Kazi M.
    5 days

    , stupid people of india , isn't it ?

  • Sukumar S.
    6 days

    Fact

  • Badman I.
    6 days

    My sympathy to poor community in India. I guess they stay better chance to get the virus and heal rather than die because of hunger.

  • Sara G.
    6 days

    This is shameless of this fake news. The world is in critical condition and All they put out is lies and fake reports.

  • Siddharth K.
    6 days

    bsdk😏😏

  • Prajakt M.
    6 days

    https://www.facebook.com/507839745/posts/10159587254754746/

  • Mitra M.
    6 days

    Don’t agree hungry..moreover rural areas have their land and produce..and households stock for the whole yr

  • Shuvo A.
    6 days

    India and Bangladesh have the same socio cultural prospects and demographic scenario. Don’t loss hope regarding Corona.Everything will be all Right

  • Sohail A.
    6 days

    and that's why a religion has been tagged to corona

  • Karthikeyan S.
    6 days

    Various types of coronavirus exist all the time. You never had problem with it. This virus is no different in any way to other virus including death rate. Cults are using it to crash economy, put you in home arrest, cause you stress, etc. Soon unrest will set in causing riots. Then they will bring millitary, beat everyone, when people are without jobs because most businesses crashed, they will give you minimum income and to qualify for that you need to get vaccine. STOP BEING DUM IDIOT. ITS NOT THE VIRUS THAT GONNA KILL, ITS YOUR IGNORANCE because those cult using it to control you. ITS ALL BECAUSE YOU BELIEVE THE MEDIA AND DONT BOTHER TO RESEARCH ABOUT ANYTHING.

  • Donna K.
    6 days

    प्रिय मंडळी, वर्सोवा येथील छावणी होमगार्ड्सने महाराष्ट्रातील अन्य जिल्ह्यांतील किंवा इतर राज्यांतील स्थलांतरित कामगारांसाठी आणि सध्या मुंबई व आसपासच्या भागात अडकलेल्या कामगारांसाठी पुरवलेली आहे. जर आपल्याला एखाद्यास फायदा होऊ शकेल आणि त्यास छावणीत वाहतुकीची आवश्यकता असेल असे माहित असेल तर कृपया संदेश पाठवा किंवा व्हॉट्सअॅप- ९४८७२८६२८७ वर मिस्टर मुथूला कॉल करा. लॉकडाउन होईपर्यंत अन्न आणि राहण्याची सोय केली जाईल. डी.जी. होमगार्ड्स श्री.संजय पांडे यांच्या सहकार्याने आणि मदतीने हे काम हाती घेण्यात आले आहे. साभार अब्राहम मथाई डॉ