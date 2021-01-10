back

Made In India: The Bicycle Juicer

Craving juice? At this juice bar in Bengaluru, you will have to pedal to quench your thirst. 🍊

10/01/2021 6:57 AM
  • 166.1K
  • 59

25 comments

  • Mohan J.
    12 hours

    Supper

  • Shachi S.
    2 days

    and you guys shud try this out 😊

  • Kala V.
    2 days

    Very Nice..Fit and rewarding..

  • Satish B.
    2 days

    ...ur college man..dats one comendable job guys🤩

  • Sumaiya S.
    4 days

    We have lots of ideas of jugaad...

  • Shahan I.
    4 days

    Great initiative 👌

  • Vanitha C.
    4 days

    I studied in the same college (B.N.M) greet job by students.

  • Ria
    4 days

    🥺 I’m coming soon to see further innovations.

  • Emaad Z.
    4 days

    Good initiative....but just a question if the rates of the juices are justified by the quantity of juice being served.

  • Alexander S.
    5 days

    Very innovative..beneficial for the climate and body

  • Devdatt B.
    5 days

    बहुत खूब

  • Angélique T.
    5 days

    One day in France maybe... 🙄🙄🇫🇷

  • Abhijeet S.
    5 days

    Watch shark tank for the same invention

  • Jneya K.
    5 days

    tumse na ho payega yeh

  • Shobhit S.
    5 days

    ye toh humara project tha.....patent karwalena chahye tha

  • Sunita S.
    5 days

    Great innovation

  • Titli B.
    5 days

    Wow what an idea 💡

  • Anam I.
    5 days

    Huge respect ...... thumbs up

  • Tushar S.
    5 days

    Good initiative but you are not the only one in india I have seen food bloggers video from Kerela which have similar concept with zero plastic or waste

  • محمد ص.
    5 days

    In india no vacancy for mnc companies.....only we can make pokoda

