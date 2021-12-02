back

Mamata Banerjee’s Date With The Liberals Of Bollywood

China, UAPA, Opposition… This is what was discussed when West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee came to Mumbai.

02/12/2021 12:25 PM
  • 911.8K
  • 3.1K

And even more

  1. 4:33

    How lapis lazuli is funding the Taliban

  2. 2:01

    Hundreds Vandalise School Over Alleged Religious Conversion

  3. 4:50

    Employee Fired Over Viral Zoom Call Speaks Up

  4. 2:35

    Is It Time For The Indian Preamble To Be Amended?

  5. 3:16

    Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  6. 3:08

    When Gen. Bipin Rawat Became The CDS

2778 comments

  • Ganapathi G.
    6 hours

    Swara vibrator not happy with 56 inch. 🤦

  • Brijesh D.
    15 hours

    Lady Hitler is responsible for murder of hundreds of people thats a lesson one can learn from her

  • Devendra C.
    19 hours

    Itna English Mamta Banerjee ko shAmjha kya ??

  • Babai A.
    a day

    All jockers in one fame

  • Sreekamal B.
    2 days

    R-rona meeting

  • Siddharth S.
    2 days

    Mamta female doggy had dozens of girls gangraped in bengal by her pisslamist goons and now she is the voice of so called oppresed women

  • Siddharth S.
    2 days

    Rndi bhaduo ka mela laga hai bencho

  • Puneet S.
    2 days

    Suar aaaah bas kar 👉🏻🤚🏻 bhenkilo## chutiya ko dusro k sentiments ka bhi dhyn rakhna chahiye agar apne sentiments ki fikar ho rahi h toh... suar ki chamdi khane wali

  • Ongsuk C.
    2 days

    Resistance? 😆 are you on verge of existence or what? Terminator part 69 chal raha hai kya. Matlab kuch bhi. 🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Amol T.
    2 days

    Left wing are totally on wrong road and as say if you keep faith on right person, you will reach destination, unfortunately left wing is in totally left direction which obviously going to be disastrous path, and I would eye witness to see that disastrous black hole where left wing will fall due to curse of generation..... left wing created intellectuals of stupid ideas and sell but right wing created patriotic people who can create the nation rather than writing on 2 rupees newspaper.

  • Fakhr A.
    3 days

    She is 💩💩

  • Jaswant K.
    3 days

    Mamta di will put rule of law and constitution. what a joke by swara Bhaskar. 😀😀😀😀

  • Jigar M.
    3 days

    Bhukhe nange bhikhari log

  • Dipanker D.
    4 days

    She speaks like she is on a perpetual vibrator 😂😂😂

  • Hardik M.
    4 days

    All jokers sitting and joking, well nice entertainment 😂😂😂

  • Rahul D.
    4 days

    ये ड़र अच्छा है। ।

  • Ramanand R.
    4 days

    Jokers

  • Sambhu P.
    4 days

    Liberals or Lizards...

  • Daaku D.
    4 days

    If swara bhaskar is there.....you can imagine the level of intellect in the meeting 💩

  • Sayantan M.
    4 days

    Better be in jail or Agyatavas.. if found in public ..The same " mob" with show you way..... !!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.