back

Mamata Vs. Centre On PM Covid Meet

Mamata Banerjee calls PM's Covid meeting a "super-flop". Ravi Shankar Prasad decries her conduct. The blame game never stops...

21/05/2021 3:27 PM
  • 44.7K
  • 113

And even more

  1. 3:24

    The UK's first nonbinary mayor is just 23

  2. 2:55

    Trevor Noah's hopes and fears for America

  3. 5:11

    The 2021 Israel-Palestine conflict, explained

  4. 4:01

    Liz Cheney ousted from GOP role

  5. 3:00

    Lawmaker schools legislator on racist language

  6. 9:08

    The life of Michelle Obama

106 comments

  • Kya h.
    2 hours

    Brut india majority of comments on your post are either from fake IDs or from TMC and congress IT cell... And also majority of population in India are not on Facebook that you won’t be able to manipulate 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Brut valo aayegi to modi sarkar hi 2024 m... tum chahe jitna marji propaganda kr Lo.. Chahe ye bola ki rural India ki population 900 crore h.... ya kuch

  • Rustam R.
    2 hours

    This kind of things are possible by only BJP leaders in this world, ultra pro max scientists

  • Kya h.
    2 hours

    This is how Mamta Banerjee contributing for India in fight against Chinese virus,, by doing politics on PM meetings... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Tino M.
    2 hours

    I hate this guy , he is worse than manipulated patra

  • Numb B.
    3 hours

    Didi why is one of your village got sharia law implemented? This will not come to your notice?

  • Mang T.
    3 hours

    I lost my faith in Ravi Shankar for trying to defence an idiot

  • Eureka L.
    3 hours

    In a Democracy every citizen has a right to question the working of the Government appointed by its citizens. It's in the Construction. They are "Public Servants". We pay them to take care of us and our country.

  • Chandra S.
    3 hours

    We have a fascist regime in power And a dictator as PM

  • Vidya J.
    3 hours

    Damage Control is derailed Mr Ravishankar Prasad. Bravo Mamata Banerjee. Ravishankar Prasad the world has satellite pictures of dead bodies along Gaga Ghat, Prime Munister kept quite for so long. Chief Ministers seeking permission for vaccines the Prime Minister wasted valuable time. Enough is enough now. Step Down, if you really live the country and countrymen. Have little Shame.

  • Sufian C.
    3 hours

    Not dialogue it's monologue.. PM

  • Raj A.
    3 hours

    Well said 👏👌

  • Kishan S.
    4 hours

    Only the insulted people gets insult just like mamta didi😂😂😂😂

  • Swf N.
    4 hours

    True. One man show. No criticism. Just appraisal. I didn't get that it is claimed few ministers are doing good????. Jn the dictionary of BJP , doing a good job has drastic results . Look at the pathetic condition of the states. No vaccines . Not even one dose? So may MLAs and leaders, so is the hoarding and corruption level. Very miserable and complete failure of law and order and dignity of citizens

  • Anthony D.
    4 hours

    Mr Prasad do not bully Mamta , Mr Prasad you please shut up and respect this woman who has won the mandate.BJP plays dirty politics.

  • Md H.
    4 hours

    the strong Lady she is!!!

  • Siddhartha D.
    5 hours

    If you speak alone without listening then it's just a speech not a meeting. Modi doesn't have the gut to listen. 56 inch have become 0.56.

  • Mohammed Z.
    5 hours

    Exposed burnol moment for Bhakts 👌🏻

  • Thomas K.
    5 hours

    Get lost ravishankar leave states alone mind your business in the centre

  • Samik C.
    5 hours

    The subtitles for CM Mamata Banerjee's media address are not accurate.

  • Nova T.
    5 hours

    Meeting could have be a listener from the needy than instructed

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.