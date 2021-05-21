back
Mamata Vs. Centre On PM Covid Meet
Mamata Banerjee calls PM's Covid meeting a "super-flop". Ravi Shankar Prasad decries her conduct. The blame game never stops...
21/05/2021 3:27 PM
- 44.7K
- 652
- 113
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
106 comments
Kya h.2 hours
Brut india majority of comments on your post are either from fake IDs or from TMC and congress IT cell... And also majority of population in India are not on Facebook that you won’t be able to manipulate 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Brut valo aayegi to modi sarkar hi 2024 m... tum chahe jitna marji propaganda kr Lo.. Chahe ye bola ki rural India ki population 900 crore h.... ya kuch
Rustam R.2 hours
This kind of things are possible by only BJP leaders in this world, ultra pro max scientists
Kya h.2 hours
This is how Mamta Banerjee contributing for India in fight against Chinese virus,, by doing politics on PM meetings... 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Tino M.2 hours
I hate this guy , he is worse than manipulated patra
Numb B.3 hours
Didi why is one of your village got sharia law implemented? This will not come to your notice?
Mang T.3 hours
I lost my faith in Ravi Shankar for trying to defence an idiot
Eureka L.3 hours
In a Democracy every citizen has a right to question the working of the Government appointed by its citizens. It's in the Construction. They are "Public Servants". We pay them to take care of us and our country.
Chandra S.3 hours
We have a fascist regime in power And a dictator as PM
Vidya J.3 hours
Damage Control is derailed Mr Ravishankar Prasad. Bravo Mamata Banerjee. Ravishankar Prasad the world has satellite pictures of dead bodies along Gaga Ghat, Prime Munister kept quite for so long. Chief Ministers seeking permission for vaccines the Prime Minister wasted valuable time. Enough is enough now. Step Down, if you really live the country and countrymen. Have little Shame.
Sufian C.3 hours
Not dialogue it's monologue.. PM
Raj A.3 hours
Well said 👏👌
Kishan S.4 hours
Only the insulted people gets insult just like mamta didi😂😂😂😂
Swf N.4 hours
True. One man show. No criticism. Just appraisal. I didn't get that it is claimed few ministers are doing good????. Jn the dictionary of BJP , doing a good job has drastic results . Look at the pathetic condition of the states. No vaccines . Not even one dose? So may MLAs and leaders, so is the hoarding and corruption level. Very miserable and complete failure of law and order and dignity of citizens
Anthony D.4 hours
Mr Prasad do not bully Mamta , Mr Prasad you please shut up and respect this woman who has won the mandate.BJP plays dirty politics.
Md H.4 hours
the strong Lady she is!!!
Siddhartha D.5 hours
If you speak alone without listening then it's just a speech not a meeting. Modi doesn't have the gut to listen. 56 inch have become 0.56.
Mohammed Z.5 hours
Exposed burnol moment for Bhakts 👌🏻
Thomas K.5 hours
Get lost ravishankar leave states alone mind your business in the centre
Samik C.5 hours
The subtitles for CM Mamata Banerjee's media address are not accurate.
Nova T.5 hours
Meeting could have be a listener from the needy than instructed