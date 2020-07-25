back
Man Rescues Animals From Kaziranga Floods
Animal rescuer Manoj Gogoi has saved at least 5,000 animals in 15 years of his work. He continues his relentless service as Assam's Kaziranga National Park is hit by floods for the third time this year.
07/25/2020 5:27 AM
- 121.2k
- 2.3k
- 59
48 comments
Lyndsay A.5 days
Amazing❤
Deep K.07/29/2020 03:55
Good work, salute you sir
Indoo T.07/28/2020 22:12
God Almighty sends His people to serve the animals,after all they also are his creation.😇☮️💐🌿🙏🏼
Sumit K.07/28/2020 17:30
Good work sir
Parikhit S.07/28/2020 15:52
Good job dada
Arjun P.07/28/2020 11:01
What a wonderful work! He should be given a chance to lead ministry serving forest and environment.
Farhan B.07/27/2020 14:58
This man should be rewarded for the wonderful job he's been doing. I'm going to get him some gears.
Rudra P.07/27/2020 13:24
Salute!
Pradeep G.07/27/2020 05:18
Great efforts sir
Saurav D.07/27/2020 05:00
👏👏
Rahul R.07/26/2020 17:17
https://youtu.be/GL4jxlx-LSs boundless beauty of dehradun ( dehradun sundarta ka namuna)
Deepal B.07/26/2020 16:49
He is an angel😍
Liza A.07/26/2020 16:14
Thank you mr.Gogoi for saving animals from floods . God bless you !💐
Pritismita D.07/26/2020 12:23
Great work.. Hats off to such human being..
Ratan S.07/26/2020 12:04
Floods in Assam due to the deluge in the Bramhaputra is a perennial problem year after year. Crores worth of property and lives are lost each year, man and animals. Yet no solution seems to have been found to mitigate the misery. I'm sure there has to be a solution if experts put their heads together to the problem.
Yashoo D.07/26/2020 10:32
🖤🖤
Mousumi B.07/26/2020 07:04
😢😢😢
Jyotsna C.07/26/2020 04:05
There are these good people making good deeds ❤️ and then on the other side there are people like that old daddy on YouTube who's totally inspired by theory of China and kills every living being in his hand 🖕 .... My heartiest thankyou to people who help these innocents 😌💕
Kelly L.07/26/2020 00:23
So much love and care👏👏👏 God Bless you ❤
Plabita R.07/25/2020 16:58
Heads off to u sir.Really proud of your selfless act of love