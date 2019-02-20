Martyred Major’s Wife Bids Him Final Goodbye

In this heartbreaking video, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal's wife stands by his coffin to bid him a final goodbye.
Aman S.08/10/2019 06:38
Jai Hind 💐🙏
Muqadas A.08/05/2019 09:42
Acha hoa mar gya
Subhara G.06/24/2019 05:18
Salute
Naveen S.06/20/2019 08:53
He was in Assam Rifles, RiP 🙏
Deepan K.05/25/2019 16:35
Madam I respect and salute u. We always stand with. U where so strong but I started to cry no word's...
Sandeep K.05/21/2019 18:38
Jai ho foige gi ke jai
Bachoo E.05/09/2019 08:24
So sad 😞 RIP brave soldier Jai Hind Jai Jawan Amen 🙏🔥🌺
Shynooze B.05/06/2019 12:11
Who he?
Dilip S.04/30/2019 08:40
Naman
Satish P.04/18/2019 12:40
Salute
Kalpita M.04/14/2019 15:14
Brave man's Brave woman salute to her
Sankar R.04/11/2019 06:41
Jai hind
Amir S.04/08/2019 11:05
Jai Hind
Lavi04/08/2019 01:16
Very heart touching & very sad.
Monika C.04/07/2019 07:43
Jai hind Jai Bharat
Piero A.04/07/2019 06:00
May Allah punish those who are guilty...direct and indirectly.
Jude D.04/07/2019 01:44
We will miss u
Jude D.04/07/2019 01:44
Rip my friend
Raghul R.04/06/2019 20:33
Jai Hind...
Alok B.04/06/2019 14:23
Jai hind