Martyred Major’s Wife Bids Him Final Goodbye

In this heartbreaking video, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal's wife stands by his coffin to bid him a final goodbye.

02/20/2019 1:34 AM
  • 4.8m
  • 3.9k

3403 comments

  • Aman S.
    08/10/2019 06:38

    Jai Hind 💐🙏

  • Muqadas A.
    08/05/2019 09:42

    Acha hoa mar gya

  • Subhara G.
    06/24/2019 05:18

    Salute

  • Naveen S.
    06/20/2019 08:53

    He was in Assam Rifles, RiP 🙏

  • Deepan K.
    05/25/2019 16:35

    Madam I respect and salute u. We always stand with. U where so strong but I started to cry no word's...

  • Sandeep K.
    05/21/2019 18:38

    Jai ho foige gi ke jai

