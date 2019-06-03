back

Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Every year she graces the red carpet @FestivalCannes with elegance, but she is more than just a style icon.

03/06/2019 3:01 AM
  • 18.4M
  • 3.6K

And even more

  1. 12:00

    Inside Radhika Apte's Mumbai Home

  2. 4:20

    Modi choked with emotion as girl shared her dream

  3. 3:08

    Mahesh Babu has no time for Bollywood

  4. 2:22

    Wah Taj… The wonder and its secrets

  5. 4:43

    The boy who went from Dongri to Lock Upp

  6. 1:41

    Girl’s Gucci Belt’s Price Shocks Mother

332 comments

  • D R.
    30/06/2019 12:03

    Once she and her Father-in-law stood at the gate of their home. I think it was some festival she looked so simple.

  • Chandra B.
    12/06/2019 23:46

    GORGEOUS. ..ABSOLUTELY MOST BEAUTIFUL ❤❤❤ HER

  • Francesca B.
    12/06/2019 19:38

    Beautiful girl...appears very genuine....

  • Sameena J.
    11/06/2019 20:52

    She is so pretty

  • Bhamini P.
    11/06/2019 17:02

    She cant be just as she was along ago ,nw go ,rezpect ur motherhood nt nacked videos ,people already in hating ur performance ,evry thng hs limitation .

  • Rashida G.
    11/06/2019 16:46

    A beautiful person inside out n a great MOTHER 😍

  • Warada B.
    11/06/2019 16:27

    Can't stand her ... So fake

  • Warada B.
    11/06/2019 16:25

    Ohhh lord , where the hell that damn accent come from ???

  • Yolanda R.
    11/06/2019 12:52

    Melgar ang lodi ta

  • Indu S.
    11/06/2019 12:39

    But why padamshri award to her ??

  • Gounie C.
    11/06/2019 10:51

    😘 ur twin!

  • Violetta B.
    11/06/2019 10:20

    Like a practice Priyanka

  • Lavanyaa L.
    11/06/2019 10:05

    Look at her in this

  • Maria M.
    11/06/2019 08:53

    She IS the most beautiful woman in the world 😍😍😍😍😍

  • Jill G.
    11/06/2019 08:30

    Awesome lady elegant

  • Pouly D.
    11/06/2019 07:25

    Great mother, beautiful daughter ,good human . Love u Aishwarya. Stay blessed

  • Hemant K.
    11/06/2019 05:50

    Once upon a time

  • Virginia G.
    11/06/2019 05:08

    SHE'S SO AWESOME AND BEAUTIFUL. VERY DRIVEN AND TALENTED! SHE DOESN!T CHANGE. FOREVER YOUNG!!💐🌺🌻🌹🍀🌷🌸💚💜💙💛🙏

  • Maria L.
    11/06/2019 04:46

    I don’t think she’s the most beautiful woman in the world

  • Teju P.
    11/06/2019 04:36

    Beauty

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.