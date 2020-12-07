back
Meet Gauhar Jaan, India's Gramophone Queen
Gauhar Jaan was known for her soul-stirring voice and bold personality. But her legacy is still unknown to many. On her 147th birth anniversary, let's take a look at one of India's first recording artists.
06/26/2020 9:37 AMupdated: 06/29/2020 9:50 AM
57 comments
Shobha D.3 days
never heard of her before, but what a character and a true artist
Anasua T.5 days
Did not like the ending about heart broken and lonely... why can’t you emphasize on what she achieved in her life which is extraordinarily ...
Vasudha M.07/12/2020 10:29
Very nice information and rare
Sudhir S.07/10/2020 15:06
Comedy is noble Muslim man existing that day also 🌛🌜🌝
Jean G.07/09/2020 11:30
Who really finds true love up to this day? There is always a betrayal in love.
BM R.07/09/2020 06:40
So the whole point is that she converted to Islam and became rich and famous? Sounds like a plot for bollywood movie😁😁😁
Jalal K.07/08/2020 03:53
Let me see some shit head comments because she has a Muslim sounding name
Durra S.07/07/2020 01:37
Beautiful video but sad too
Tanya A.07/05/2020 10:35
Beautiful ❣️
Muhmmad Y.07/03/2020 21:49
The end was truly sad!
Tejpal R.07/03/2020 06:51
Religious Conversion ko kaise Normalise kiya BC "Noble Muslim man converted them to Islam"🤣🤣🤣 waah Brut waah
Huma I.07/02/2020 18:05
Sharing!!
Nirmala K.07/02/2020 17:40
Thanks for sharing. Its nice to read about such unique and unknown famous people and their struggles and stories
Kalyan B.07/02/2020 12:04
What a story! Sometimes, fact indeed is stranger than fiction!
Maitrayee A.07/02/2020 09:08
Love the background music in this video... Perfectly suits the video's context .
Purusottam S.07/02/2020 05:19
One of the famous Armenians in India
Ali K.07/01/2020 15:30
One of the fantastic video I have come across.thnx for sharing.
Ahsan H.07/01/2020 15:24
nice video presentation of a great artist. enriched to know the history. well done vikram sampath.
Karouna D.07/01/2020 14:15
Wowww ! What an amazing parcours !
Harshan T.07/01/2020 11:11
What a legend...... 🙏