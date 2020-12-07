back

Meet Gauhar Jaan, India's Gramophone Queen

Gauhar Jaan was known for her soul-stirring voice and bold personality. But her legacy is still unknown to many. On her 147th birth anniversary, let's take a look at one of India's first recording artists.

06/26/2020 9:37 AMupdated: 06/29/2020 9:50 AM
Portraits

57 comments

  • Shobha D.
    3 days

    never heard of her before, but what a character and a true artist

  • Anasua T.
    5 days

    Did not like the ending about heart broken and lonely... why can’t you emphasize on what she achieved in her life which is extraordinarily ...

  • Vasudha M.
    07/12/2020 10:29

    Very nice information and rare

  • Sudhir S.
    07/10/2020 15:06

    Comedy is noble Muslim man existing that day also 🌛🌜🌝

  • Jean G.
    07/09/2020 11:30

    Who really finds true love up to this day? There is always a betrayal in love.

  • BM R.
    07/09/2020 06:40

    So the whole point is that she converted to Islam and became rich and famous? Sounds like a plot for bollywood movie😁😁😁

  • Jalal K.
    07/08/2020 03:53

    Let me see some shit head comments because she has a Muslim sounding name

  • Durra S.
    07/07/2020 01:37

    Beautiful video but sad too

  • Tanya A.
    07/05/2020 10:35

    Beautiful ❣️

  • Muhmmad Y.
    07/03/2020 21:49

    The end was truly sad!

  • Tejpal R.
    07/03/2020 06:51

    Religious Conversion ko kaise Normalise kiya BC "Noble Muslim man converted them to Islam"🤣🤣🤣 waah Brut waah

  • Huma I.
    07/02/2020 18:05

    Sharing!!

  • Nirmala K.
    07/02/2020 17:40

    Thanks for sharing. Its nice to read about such unique and unknown famous people and their struggles and stories

  • Kalyan B.
    07/02/2020 12:04

    What a story! Sometimes, fact indeed is stranger than fiction!

  • Maitrayee A.
    07/02/2020 09:08

    Love the background music in this video... Perfectly suits the video's context .

  • Purusottam S.
    07/02/2020 05:19

    One of the famous Armenians in India

  • Ali K.
    07/01/2020 15:30

    One of the fantastic video I have come across.thnx for sharing.

  • Ahsan H.
    07/01/2020 15:24

    nice video presentation of a great artist. enriched to know the history. well done vikram sampath.

  • Karouna D.
    07/01/2020 14:15

    Wowww ! What an amazing parcours !

  • Harshan T.
    07/01/2020 11:11

    What a legend...... 🙏