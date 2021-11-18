back
Meet India’s Next Generation of Coders
“You can’t learn coding on a notebook.” Shreshtha and Shubhanshi couldn’t afford to buy a laptop and struggled to learn coding. Through its Delivering Smiles initiative, Amazon India helped turn their dream into a reality. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
18/11/2021 9:27 AM
- 117.7K
- 375
- 7
6 comments
Ben Jackson5 days
Thirupathaiiah M.5 days
Amir A.5 days
Amazon is a cheat they take side of fraudulent sellers, who defraud Customers.
Harish M.5 days
Don't dilute your authenticity by peddling products.
Malik M.5 days
Brut India5 days
Amazon India is aiming to bridge the digital divide in India! Join hands to meet this objective, give your old phone or contribute towards new devices, to enable learning for underprivileged youth. Visit: amazon.in/donate