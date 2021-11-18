back

Meet India’s Next Generation of Coders

“You can’t learn coding on a notebook.” Shreshtha and Shubhanshi couldn’t afford to buy a laptop and struggled to learn coding. Through its Delivering Smiles initiative, Amazon India helped turn their dream into a reality. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

18/11/2021 9:27 AM
  • 117.7K
  • 7

And even more

  1. 2:44

    Nespresso's commitment

  2. 1:53

    Muhammad Yunus, Danone Nations Cup ambassador

6 comments

  • Ben Jackson
    5 days

    Testimonies are true, Bitcoin Trading is still paying and changing lives of many, DM me if you do like to start making money from trading .... 100% legit https://t.me/Ben393

  • Thirupathaiiah M.
    5 days

    Be amongst those benefiting from Mrs Sharon Morales trade platform, she is the best and rightful trader for you. Connect with her below and earn weekly from Cryptocurrency Investment. 👇👇👇👇👇 👇👇👇👇👇

  • Amir A.
    5 days

    Amazon is a cheat they take side of fraudulent sellers, who defraud Customers.

  • Harish M.
    5 days

    Don't dilute your authenticity by peddling products.

  • Malik M.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/VClh4g-OWnE

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Amazon India is aiming to bridge the digital divide in India! Join hands to meet this objective, give your old phone or contribute towards new devices, to enable learning for underprivileged youth. Visit: amazon.in/donate

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.