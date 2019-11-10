Meet Mumbai’s Lady Sherlock

She is a 56-year-old sleuth who has solved over 80,000 cases. Rajani Pandit spoke to Brut on what it took to become India’s first female detective. 🕵️♀️
142 comments
Avanti K.13 hours
i feel like becoming one😂🤦
Cindrella C.14 hours
Its actually not an easy which she is doing..her life is at risk ..all the time while she is working I am much amazed with her talent..keep going on mam👍👍
Foji B.a day
A big salute to the great person....
Sreyash C.a day
Tara ko train kiya jaaye :P
Hemanko B.2 days
I am a big fan of detective stories and I am really fascinated by your story, I would love to listen to your stories if you ever plan on telling them please let me know I'll be there by hook or crook
Sanjay P.2 days
80,000 cases? 😮
Mamta A.3 days
Nice
Suprovo S.3 days
❤️❤️❤️
Shreyas A.4 days
80k?
Pushkar K.4 days
Even if you solve one case a day, it will take 219.17 years to solve 80,000. what crap.
Preran A.4 days
Elobarate disguise :p
Vasudha S.5 days
should have been my profession 😂🤣
Shivangi S.5 days
Releasing face and life isn't good for her cover ,,, wonder if this was a good idea or not!!!
Asha A.5 days
...
Harshita T.5 days
😻
Anand K.5 days
Once a man pretended to be a law student for five long years. ?
Nancy D.5 days
If the government gives them a license, they will give our police department a run for their pay😆
Akshun G.5 days
Check this out..
Aafreen N.5 days
🧐i
Shreya K.5 days
why do I think that you can do this just as well as her, maybe even better?!